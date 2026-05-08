Arne Slot shares Liverpool injury update on Isak, Salah and Alisson before Chelsea

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool have finally received a small injury boost ahead of Saturday’s clash with Chelsea, with Alexander Isak and Giorgi Mamardashvili both returning to training at the AXA Training Centre.

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After another frustrating week on the fitness front, Arne Slot at least had some positive news to deliver during his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

The Reds have been ravaged by injuries throughout the campaign, with Slot recently admitting after Mo Salah’s setback: “Another win and another injury. It’s the story of our season.”

Isak and Mamardashvili return to Liverpool training

Liverpoolfc.com confirmed that both Isak and Mamardashvili are now back in contention ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Anfield.

The Swedish striker missed the defeat to Manchester United after suffering a groin problem in training, while the Georgian goalkeeper has been sidelined since picking up a nasty leg wound during the Merseyside derby.

Speaking in his press conference, Slot said: “Alex trains with us again. Only yesterday for the first time. So that’s a positive.”

The Dutchman added: “Yesterday he did parts of it, so hopefully he can do parts – or everything – today and let’s then see how much we’re going to use him tomorrow.”

There was also encouraging news regarding Mamardashvili.

“Giorgi will train with us today for the first time so let’s see how he’s going to react.”

Ibou Konate and Florian Wirtz were both absent from earlier sessions this week too, although Slot played down concerns over the pair.

The Liverpool head coach explained: “Ibou had a personal reason not to be there, but he was there yesterday and today again.”

He also confirmed: “Florian was a bit unwell but he trained with us yesterday also.”

Salah and Alisson still unavailable

Unfortunately, Liverpool are still waiting on the return of two of the squad’s biggest names.

Slot confirmed both Alisson Becker and Salah remain unavailable for Chelsea, although he suggested neither is too far away from rejoining full training.

The 47-year-old said: “Alisson not yet, doesn’t train with us yet but very close to.”

On the Egyptian, Slot added: “Mo also not trained with us yet but is also, like Ali, getting very, very, very close to training with us.”

With Liverpool still sitting fourth in the table alongside Aston Villa on 58 points, getting key players back fit for the run-in could yet prove decisive in the race for Champions League qualification.