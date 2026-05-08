‘It has to be better’ – Cody Gakpo sends honest Liverpool message

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo has admitted Liverpool “have to be better” despite recent improvements in results, as the Reds prepare for a huge clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

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The Dutch forward reached a personal milestone against Manchester United last weekend, scoring his 50th goal for the club during the dramatic 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford.

However, the 27-year-old made it clear individual achievements mean very little unless Liverpool secure Champions League qualification as quickly as possible.

Gakpo focused on Champions League qualification

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Netherlands international stressed that getting back into the Champions League remains the squad’s full focus heading into the final weeks of the season.

“That [Champions League qualification] is the most important [thing] now, to get it over the line. To win our own games.”

The former PSV Eindhoven attacker acknowledged results have improved slightly in recent weeks, but admitted Liverpool’s overall standards haven’t been high enough this season.

“If you look at the whole season then this period where we won three out of four is quite positive – but I think we’re all aware of the standards that have been set in the past at this club, that it has to be better in general.”

That honesty will probably resonate with supporters because while Gakpo has faced criticism, especially over his consistency in wide areas, his availability during such an injury-hit campaign has still been valuable.

The No.18 now has 50 goals in 177 appearances for Liverpool and recently signed a new contract, with Dominic King of The Telegraph claiming the forward “would not be allowed to go anywhere” this summer because of his versatility across the front line.

Gakpo sends Chelsea warning

Chelsea arrive at Anfield after six straight league defeats, but Gakpo warned Liverpool against underestimating the visitors despite their terrible form.

“They are in a tough place at the moment, but at one point it has to turn around. Hopefully it’s not against us.”

The Liverpool attacker continued: “We also cannot deny that they have a good team, they have great players, so we shouldn’t at all underestimate them.”

Gakpo also reflected briefly on becoming just the second Dutch player after Dirk Kuyt to score 50 goals for the Reds.

“It’s a milestone and something to be proud of.”

But the Liverpool forward’s priorities remain obvious.

“The focus is more on that,” he added, referring to Champions League qualification.