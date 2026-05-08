Liverpool’s planned front four has been wrecked by Hugo Ekitike injury – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool may now be forced into a significant tactical rethink following Hugo Ekitike’s ruptured Achilles injury, with James Pearce revealing the club already had a very specific attacking plan in mind for next season.

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The Frenchman’s injury couldn’t have come at a worse time either, particularly after Mo Salah confirmed his departure too.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce explained that Arne Slot had no intention of moving towards a back three despite recent speculation around the squad’s shape.

James Pearce reveals Liverpool’s original attacking plan

Instead, Liverpool were apparently preparing to build around a new-look front four.

Pearce wrote: “There’s been a lot of talk about going to a back three next season, but that’s not a system Slot has favoured.”

The reporter then revealed the vision Liverpool had been working towards behind the scenes.

“After Salah announced he was leaving in March, I was told that part of the plan going forward would be 4-2-2-2 with Isak and Ekitike paired, with Wirtz and Szoboszlai operating behind them.”

On paper, it’s easy to understand why that setup appealed.

Alexander Isak’s movement alongside Ekitike’s pace and direct running looked capable of giving Liverpool a completely different attacking dynamic, while Florian Wirtz and Dominik Szoboszlai would have supplied the creativity behind them.

Instead, the injury to the former Eintracht Frankfurt striker has left Slot facing a major problem before the new campaign has even begun.

Liverpool now need pace in attack

Pearce admitted the setback changes everything for Liverpool’s recruitment plans.

“Ekitike’s ruptured Achilles means they either need someone else to fill that spot or a different system.”

The journalist also made it crystal clear what Liverpool are now lacking.

“Either way, they have to buy pace.”

That point probably explains why links to quick, direct attackers refuse to disappear.

Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich already removed one of Liverpool’s few genuine transitional threats, while Salah’s exit leaves another enormous creative and goalscoring hole.

Although Dominic King recently claimed Liverpool remain confident Ekitike will eventually return to his best levels after surgery, the reality is that an Achilles rupture can take many months to recover from.

Jermaine Pennant has shared his concerns as to whether we will see the same player return for the Reds, which is a genuine worry.

Pearce believes the best-case scenario could still keep the 23-year-old sidelined until mid-October, and that means Liverpool simply can’t afford to stand still in the transfer market now.