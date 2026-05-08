‘Most likely outcome’ – James Pearce on Liverpool duo Bajcetic and Danns

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Liverpool’s plans for Stefan Bajcetic and Jayden Danns are beginning to become clearer, with James Pearce suggesting loan moves are currently the most likely outcome for both youngsters next season.

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It’s another frustrating update for two academy talents who have seen their development badly disrupted by injury problems over the last couple of years.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce explained that Liverpool’s immediate focus is simply getting both players fit enough for pre-season training in July.

James Pearce shares Bajcetic and Danns update

Pearce wrote: “The priority for Bajcetic and Danns is ensuring they are fit for pre-season training in July. Then it’s down to them to try to force their way into contention.”

However, the journalist admitted a temporary exit is currently the expectation.

“Having missed so much football due to injuries, I’d say the most likely outcome is that they are both loaned out in 2026-27, but nothing is set in stone.”

That feels sensible from Liverpool’s perspective because neither player has been able to build any rhythm physically.

For Bajcetic in particular, it’s becoming increasingly concerning just how much football he has missed.

The Spaniard hasn’t featured for Liverpool in two years, with unsuccessful loan spells at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas followed by surgery and another setback.

Pearce explained: “After spells on loan at Red Bull Salzburg and Las Palmas last season, he needed hamstring surgery.”

Injury problems have stalled both careers

The Athletic reporter also confirmed the 21-year-old remains unavailable.

“He was due back for the second half of this season but suffered a setback in his recovery and is still doing rehab.”

That mirrors reports from earlier in the year suggesting Bajcetic’s latest hamstring issue completely derailed hopes of another competitive loan move.

Danns has suffered similar frustration.

The Liverpool-born striker made only one senior appearance this season, coming in the Carabao Cup against Southampton, before more hamstring problems ruined his campaign.

Pearce wrote: “He only featured four times for the under-21s in Premier 2.”

The journalist also admitted the teenager could have helped Liverpool’s attacking problems had he stayed fit.

“I love watching Danns play and given Liverpool’s dwindling options up front, he would have been a useful asset.”

That probably sums up the biggest frustration for supporters.

Both players remain hugely talented, but after so many injury setbacks, Liverpool now simply need them playing regular football again anywhere possible.