Player Liverpool have missed more than Luis Diaz named by Pearce

Liverpool supporters are still debating which departure hurt the club most last summer, but James Pearce believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit has caused even bigger problems than losing Luis Diaz.
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The Colombian has enjoyed a sensational first season at Bayern Munich, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, while Liverpool’s attack has badly lacked pace and unpredictability at times under Arne Slot.
However, writing for The Athletic, Pearce argued that the absence of the England international has damaged the overall structure of the side even more.
James Pearce explains Liverpool’s Trent problem
Responding to a supporter question, Pearce wrote: “The obvious answer is Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been more prolific at Bayern Munich (26 goals in all competitions) than he ever was for Liverpool.”
The journalist added: “Losing Diaz has been compounded by Cody Gakpo’s struggles on the left. There’s been a real lack of pace in wide areas.”
Our former No.7 has been so effective at Bayern that Steven Gerrard has even called for the club to try and re-sign the winger to replace Mo Salah.
But despite Diaz thriving in Germany, Pearce still believes Alexander-Arnold’s departure has had the greater impact on the team.
“However, I’d say Liverpool have missed Trent Alexander-Arnold even more than Diaz.
“He was such a creative force with his passing and that right-hand side was so settled and strong with Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold in tandem.”
That point has become increasingly obvious throughout this difficult campaign.
Liverpool’s right side has fallen apart
Liverpool’s entire right flank used to revolve around the understanding between Salah and the Scouser, with the pair constantly creating overloads and chances.
Now, that balance has disappeared.
Pearce added: “It’s fallen apart this season with Salah’s output dwindling and right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong suffering injuries.
“Playing Dominik Szoboszlai there so often only served to weaken the midfield.”
The numbers support the argument too.
Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool with 86 assists in all competitions and a ridiculous games-to-assists ratio for a defender, while Salah himself admitted how emotional the exit became.
“He’s the only person I cried when he left the club,” the Egyptian revealed recently.
Many supporters still won’t forgive the academy graduate for how he departed, but in footballing terms there’s little doubt Liverpool have badly missed his creativity, control and relationship with Salah on that right-hand side.
LFC have not performed structurally as a team, that is down to Slit, talk of sending Nyoni out on loan is pure stupidity, Slot could have given him time in the first team – based on the jorrendous marking and tackling of Gravenberch & MacAllister (if not for Szoboszlai running like two men their lack of strength could have been even more disastrous)…LFC have needed a tough tackling midfield enforcer for 3 seasons now…and current talk is still for pretty passing boys (yes boys) an ENFORCER is needed! TAA is the past and bringing him up as the basic player we missed is far short of the mark/ The top transfer targets that we have missed is mind boggling as are some of the recruitment strategies/of you remember Frimpong as bought to replace TAA & Salah as per the scribes/well Frimpong is too small to cope with the EPL’s physicality and must be sold. The main problem all this season has been Slot – his first team choices have been horrendous/as has been his lack of faith in elite Academy players and giving them a run, he needs to be moved and Ariola appointed asap. YNWA!
We all knew Trent was leaving but Diaz was self inflicted. He shouldn’t have been sold. The biggest problem has been the recruitment, whatever you say about slot. When you have 450 million to spend you have to get most of the signings right.
Look through the history of Liverpool football club, good players have always left the club, when you replace them with the right players you don’t decline.
For example, Keegan was replaced with Dalglish. Rush was replaced with Aldridge. Look what happened with Rodgers and the signings he had when he was given big money. Markovic 19 million Balotelli 16 million benteke 32 million. Rodgers spent 291 million. The beginning of the end of Rodgers was the 75 million we had for Suarez was wasted.
I can’t emphasise the importance of buying the right players. You live and die with the player’s you buy.
Slot had a hand in the new signings.
Frimpong poor signing 30 million
Kirkez poor signing 40 million
Leoni 26 million man city had marc guehi for 20 mill
Wirtz poor signing 116 million
Isak poor signing 130 million he’s injury prone
Trent and Diaz weren’t replaced the midfield wasn’t strengthened and neither was the defence .
Biggest reason we’ve declined poor recruitment.
It’s made slots job much harder.