Player Liverpool have missed more than Luis Diaz named by Pearce

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are still debating which departure hurt the club most last summer, but James Pearce believes Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit has caused even bigger problems than losing Luis Diaz.

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The Colombian has enjoyed a sensational first season at Bayern Munich, scoring 26 goals in all competitions, while Liverpool’s attack has badly lacked pace and unpredictability at times under Arne Slot.

However, writing for The Athletic, Pearce argued that the absence of the England international has damaged the overall structure of the side even more.

James Pearce explains Liverpool’s Trent problem

Responding to a supporter question, Pearce wrote: “The obvious answer is Luis Diaz. The Colombian has been more prolific at Bayern Munich (26 goals in all competitions) than he ever was for Liverpool.”

The journalist added: “Losing Diaz has been compounded by Cody Gakpo’s struggles on the left. There’s been a real lack of pace in wide areas.”

Our former No.7 has been so effective at Bayern that Steven Gerrard has even called for the club to try and re-sign the winger to replace Mo Salah.

But despite Diaz thriving in Germany, Pearce still believes Alexander-Arnold’s departure has had the greater impact on the team.

“However, I’d say Liverpool have missed Trent Alexander-Arnold even more than Diaz.

“He was such a creative force with his passing and that right-hand side was so settled and strong with Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold in tandem.”

That point has become increasingly obvious throughout this difficult campaign.

Liverpool’s right side has fallen apart

Liverpool’s entire right flank used to revolve around the understanding between Salah and the Scouser, with the pair constantly creating overloads and chances.

Now, that balance has disappeared.

Pearce added: “It’s fallen apart this season with Salah’s output dwindling and right-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong suffering injuries.

“Playing Dominik Szoboszlai there so often only served to weaken the midfield.”

The numbers support the argument too.

Alexander-Arnold left Liverpool with 86 assists in all competitions and a ridiculous games-to-assists ratio for a defender, while Salah himself admitted how emotional the exit became.

“He’s the only person I cried when he left the club,” the Egyptian revealed recently.

Many supporters still won’t forgive the academy graduate for how he departed, but in footballing terms there’s little doubt Liverpool have badly missed his creativity, control and relationship with Salah on that right-hand side.