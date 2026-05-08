‘Telling’ Alexis Mac Allister contract detail at Liverpool spotted by journalist

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Liverpool may soon have a major decision to make over Alexis Mac Allister, with James Pearce highlighting a contract situation that increasingly feels difficult to ignore.

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The Argentina international has struggled to consistently hit the heights he reached during our Premier League-winning campaign, and there now appears to be uncertainty around what comes next for the 27-year-old midfielder.

Writing for The Athletic, Pearce pointed towards one particularly “telling” detail involving the club’s recent contract activity.

James Pearce spots telling Mac Allister detail

Responding to a supporter question about whether Liverpool should consider selling the former Brighton man, Pearce wrote: “It feels telling that Liverpool renewed Gravenberch’s contract and are in talks with Szoboszlai’s representative, while Mac Allister’s father Carlos recently said there were no discussions with the Argentina international over an extension.”

That immediately stands out because the Reds have moved quickly to secure other midfielders viewed as central to Arne Slot’s long-term plans.

Paul Joyce recently noted a similar concern when discussing the World Cup winner’s future, writing that there is now “doubt” surrounding the midfielder amid stalled negotiations.

The Athletic journalist also pointed to Mac Allister’s difficult preparation for the season.

“Missing most of pre-season really hampered Mac Allister: it feels like he’s been playing catch-up ever since.”

That certainly matches what many supporters have seen during a frustrating campaign where Liverpool’s midfield has lacked rhythm and control far too often.

Liverpool may face summer decision

Pearce then raised the key issue facing Liverpool’s hierarchy.

“Aged 27 and with two years left on his deal, Liverpool have a big decision.”

From a business perspective, this is probably the final window where Liverpool could command a truly massive fee for the South American playmaker which is why there is talk of him being a ‘saleable asset’.

Pearce added: “To sell him, I’d want at least double the £35million Liverpool paid Brighton & Hove Albion for him three years ago.”

In truth, replacing Mac Allister wouldn’t be easy despite his inconsistent form.

The midfielder still has the technical quality, aggression and intelligence to dominate games when fully fit and confident.

However, with Ryan Gravenberch tied down, Dominik Szoboszlai in talks and Florian Wirtz already at the club, it does increasingly feel like Liverpool are preparing for another significant midfield reshuffle.