‘We have to change a bit of personnel’ – Slot sends Liverpool transfer message

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool are heading into another period of transition this summer, although the Dutchman insists the scale of change won’t be anywhere near as drastic as it was 12 months ago.

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After a difficult campaign shaped by injuries, inconsistency and major squad turnover, there’s naturally concern among supporters about how much more upheaval the squad can absorb.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are both leaving, while doubts remain around the futures of several other senior players including Alexis Mac Allister.

Slot admits Liverpool face more change

Speaking via Liverpoolfc.com during his pre-Chelsea press conference, Slot was asked whether next season could become another transition year for Liverpool.

The 47-year-old made it clear he has no fear heading into the challenge.

“No, I am only looking forward to it, so I have no worry at all.”

Slot acknowledged there will inevitably be further changes to the squad, but he stressed Liverpool are not preparing for another complete rebuild.

“Indeed, it will be another little transition, probably not as drastic as it was last summer, but we have to change a bit of personnel because of the two players that are leaving.”

The Liverpool boss also confirmed one internal solution already exists following Robertson’s departure.

“One of them will probably be replaced with Kostas Tsimikas because he is coming back off a loan.”

That line feels significant because Liverpool have constantly been linked with more arrivals despite already making major changes over the last two windows.

Liverpool can’t keep rebuilding every summer

The reality is Liverpool already lost huge experience and continuity last summer, and the effects have been obvious at times this season.

Bad injury luck only made things harder.

Dominik Szoboszlai recently admitted he hopes “this team can stay together as much as is possible”, and it’s easy to understand why the Hungary captain feels that way.

Too much change too quickly can damage rhythm, chemistry and leadership within a dressing room.

Slot also appeared to hint at that broader issue when comparing Liverpool’s situation to other Premier League clubs.

The former Feyenoord manager explained: “The only difference is maybe that we have a lot of changes where other teams usually add players to what they have when we talk about the Premier League.”

That probably explains why Liverpool are being cautious despite ongoing speculation around players like Mac Allister and Alisson Becker.

After such a turbulent year, stability may now become just as important as recruitment heading into next season.