“Don’t know what to expect…” – Alan Shearer gives Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is backing Liverpool to extend Chelsea’s run of defeats in the Premier League to seven matches when the teams meet at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

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The Reds could potentially secure Champions League qualification today if they take all three points in the lunchtime kick-off and Bournemouth later fail to beat Fulham away, and they shouldn’t be lacking in motivation to bounce back from last weekend’s defeat to Manchester United.

Both Arne Slot and Calum McFarlane will be without a few first-team regulars for the game on Merseyside, although the form book points towards the hosts avenging their loss at Stamford Bridge from earlier in the season.

Shearer gives Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

In his Premier League predictions column for Metro, Shearer has predicted Liverpool to claim victory, writing: ‘It’s a big opportunity for Liverpool here. Chelsea look a mess, don’t they? I don’t know how many times I’ve said it, but whatever happens at the top of the club always filters down onto the pitch, and that’s exactly what’s happening now.

‘It looks as if their players are trying to get through the season to the FA Cup final, and then see what happens. I can’t look past Liverpool to win this one, and that would secure Champions League football after what’s been a really disappointing season for them.

‘Having watched Chelsea v Forest the other night, Chelsea were shocking. They were abysmal and there has to be a massive improvement from that, because you can’t just turn it on and off. You can’t just turn up and think, ‘Oh, we’ll get through to the FA Cup Final and see what happens’.

‘They’re really struggling now for European football next season, let alone Champions League football. I just don’t know what to expect from Chelsea.’

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Liverpool have a lot going in their favour, but can’t be complacent

The Blues’ atrocious form and the lunchtime kick-off both present Liverpool with what seems an ideal opportunity to take a massive step towards clinching a top-five finish with two games to spare, a luxury which seemed farfetched just a few short weeks ago.

The Reds will also have had an extra day to prepare for this game compared to their opponents, who were in action on Monday, and there was enough in their second-half performance at Old Trafford to suggest that they’re capable of victory if they can extrapolate that over 90+ minutes today.

The task will be made harder by the absences of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and potentially Alexander Isak depleting our forward line, and Slot’s team mustn’t be complacent just because Chelsea are on such a poor run of form.

The west Londoners still have enough quality in their ranks to trouble any side in the Premier League when they’re on it, and they may feel they have a point to prove considering the brickbats they’ve been taking in the media of late.

This won’t be straightforward for Liverpool by any means, but if the Reds play to their best over the full game (rather than in small portions), they should have enough to fulfil Shearer’s prediction of a home win and move to within touching distance of Champions League qualification.