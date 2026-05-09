Liverpool fans boo Arne Slot decision as Rio Ngumoha substitution sparks backlash

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans booed Arne Slot’s decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha in the second half of their Premier League clash with Chelsea.

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The teenage winger had played a vital role in the hosts’ first goal, supplying the assist for Ryan Gravenberch’s superb long-range effort.

However, with the Reds struggling to get back into the lead at Anfield, the Dutch head coach opted to bring on reinforcements.

Liverpool fans boo Rio Ngumoha decision

It’s difficult to understand what was going through Slot’s head as he took Ngumoha off the field of play… but opted to keep Cody Gakpo on the pitch.

The Dutch attacker failed to register a single shot and only picked up one touch inside the opposition box before his own substitution 11 minutes later.

So, is it any surprise that Liverpool fans vented their frustration at the former decision in the 65th minute?

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While Liverpool’s decision-makers won’t be swayed into making a sack call on the basis of some boos at Anfield, it only goes to show just how disconnected the home crowd feels with the head coach.

And that’s a problem you can’t ignore when you consider Liverpool to be a “manager’s club”.

Arne Slot’s decision-making has been poor

We can bring up mitigating factors, we can bring up the lack of pace on the wings, we can bring up some misfortune in certain games.

But when you’ve only got one naturally pacy winger available, who has arguably been Liverpool’s best player against Chelsea on Saturday afternoon, why are you taking him off around the hour mark?

We’re sure Slot will argue that he’s looking to avoid harming Ngumoha’s development by over-relying on the 17-year-old.

But we’ve been pretty careful with the Englishman all season. There’s definitely room to hand the wide man extra minutes, particularly when we don’t seem to have much else of an out ball otherwise.

It’s an isolated example we’re picking out, but there’s been far too many racked up over the course of the campaign to suggest Arne Slot should be totally exempt from the sack this summer.