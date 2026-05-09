Liverpool hit unwanted Premier League record as Arne Slot problem exposed

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have now conceded the most set-piece goals they’ve ever conceded in a Premier League season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

TNT Sports confirmed the unwelcome stat, as Enzo Fernandez’s speculative free-kick somehow managed to beat Giorgi Mamardashvili.

This was the 18th set-piece Liverpool have conceded in the 2025/26 season.

It all comes down to Arne Slot’s setup at Liverpool

We appreciate that Arne Slot can’t be held individually accountable for what was, ultimately, an incredibly poorly defended set-piece.

MORE: (Video) Arne Slot will have loved what Rio Ngumoha did just before Ryan Gravenberch goal

However, the Dutchman has to be held accountable for the circumstances that led to the Blues’ equaliser.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The visitors shouldn’t even be in a position to bring the game level ahead of the half-time break, given that Liverpool had their foot planted on Chelsea’s throat after Ryan Gravenberch’s opener.

Rio Ngumoha was causing havoc on the left flank, helping keep Calum McFarlane’s men penned inside their own half.

The goal comes, Liverpool have a spell of dominance, and then suddenly decide not to press their advantage, allowing Chelsea a route back into a game where they had previously struggled to secure a foothold.

Liverpool’s stats vs Chelsea look like an away side’s

Let’s have a quick glance at the stats (at the time of writing) ahead of the hour mark.

Liverpool’s stats vs Chelsea 48.5% possession 0.39 xG 2 shots on target 11 touches inside the opposition box

* Liverpool’s stats vs Chelsea in the Premier League (BBC Sport)

Where is the control that is supposedly the hallmark of Arne Slot football? Where is the home dominance?

Look, we’re not expecting to blow every single side we face out of the water at Anfield.

But this Chelsea team is hardly anything to write home about. They’ve been outrun by virtually every opponent they’ve faced in the Premier League, they’ve been disjointed, and they’ve been a team of individuals.

This is exactly the kind of opponent Liverpool should be able to assert some measure of dominance over at L4.

What’s the point of giving this manager another transfer window when our culture and setup fail to offer any signs of optimism going into the next campaign?

No one wants to see a manager sacked, but would Xabi Alonso do a much worse job than Slot?