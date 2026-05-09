Liverpool team news v Chelsea: Mamardashvili returns, Ngumoha starts, no Wirtz in matchday squad

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool could put themselves on the brink of Champions League qualification this afternoon if they extend Chelsea’s losing streak in the Premier League to seven matches when the teams meet at Anfield at lunchtime.

Three points for the Reds, coupled with Bournemouth failing to win at Fulham later in the day, would ensure that Arne Slot’s side are in Europe’s primary club competition for next season with two matches to spare in this campaign.

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It’s a scenario which seemed rather fanciful just a few weeks ago when, either side of the spring international break, LFC suffered sobering defeats away to Brighton, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but a post-Easter revival has improved the outlook significantly.

Liverpool will be without the likes of Mo Salah, Hugo Ekitike and Alisson Becker for the visit of Chelsea, although the Reds boss was hopeful on Friday of having Alexander Isak and Giorgi Mamardashvili back fit for this game.

The starting XI for this afternoon’s fixture has now been confirmed.

Liverpool starting XI to face Chelsea

There are three changes from the Liverpool side which began the defeat at Old Trafford last weekend.

Mamardashvili has indeed returned between the sticks, while Milos Kerkez is restored at left-back in place of Andy Robertson. Curtis Jones is set to continue at right-back, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate the central partnership as usual.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister start in midfield once more, although one change to the attack sees Rio Ngumoha come in to start in place of Florian Wirtz, who’s absent from the matchday squad.

There is at least a return for Isak on the bench, with Robertson’s experience providing the antidote to the youthful exuberance of fellow substitutes Kieran Morrison, Trey Nyoni, Will Wright and Mor Talla Ndiaye.

Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Gakpo.

You can view the Liverpool starting XI and substitutes below, via @LFC on X: