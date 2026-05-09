‘Confident’ – Fabrizio Romano hints at Liverpool team news boost hours before Chelsea clash

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has hinted at some positive team news for Liverpool just a few hours before their clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

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Freddie Woodman has started the Reds’ last two matches in the injury-enforced absences of Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili, although Arne Slot said in his pre-match press conference on Friday that the Georgian was set to train with the squad later in the day.

Our number 1 will miss out for the visit of the Blues, but it now looks increasingly likely that his immediate understudy could be clared to play against Calum McFarlane’s side.

Romano shares good news on injury front for Liverpool

Romano took to X at 7am on Saturday morning with an injury update which’ll make for welcome reading for Liverpool supporters.

He posted: ‘Liverpool are confident for Giorgi Mamardashvili to recover in time and start against Chelsea.’

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Fingers crossed Mamardashvili will be fit to face Chelsea

We won’t know until shortly after 11am whether or not the 25-year-old has won his race against time to be fit for today’s clash, but Romano’s update suggests that there’s a strong chance we’ll see his name on the teamsheet.

Considering the extent of Liverpool’s injury troubles at present, it’d certainly be a welcome return for Mamardashvili if he makes it in time to face Chelsea, who go to Anfield off the back of six straight league defeats.

It might be a situation where the Georgian isn’t quite 100% to start and is held in reserve on the bench, in which case Woodman would be set to start a third consecutive game. Judging by his excellent performance against Crystal Palace a fortnight ago, nobody will be complaining if he’s in the team again today.

Our goalkeeping options are in line for a further boost in the coming days, with Slot indicating on Friday that Alisson is ‘very close’ to a return to training, raising hopes of him being back for the visit to Aston Villa next weekend.

It’d be great to see Mamardashvili back in the line-up today if he’s passed fit. If the 25-year-old doesn’t quite make it, we have every faith in Woodman to stand up to whatever Chelsea throw at him.