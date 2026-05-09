‘Sick and tired of him’ – Clinton Morrison savages Arne Slot after Liverpool blow early lead

Images via Shaun Botterill/Getty Images and Sky Sports

Clinton Morrison aimed an unforgiving on-air tirade at Arne Slot after Liverpool were held to a draw at home by Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds got off to a dream start as Ryan Gravenberch scored inside six minutes, but they let their opponents – who’d lost their previous six league games – back into the game, and Enzo Fernandez’s equaliser wasn’t against the run of play.

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The Anfield faithful made their fury quite clear when the head coach substituted Rio Ngumoha – one of the few LFC players to impress on the day – midway through the second half, a decision which was rightly met with audible boos from the stands.

Morrison getting ‘sick and tired’ of Slot

Speaking on Sky Sports‘ Soccer Saturday just after the final whistle, Morrison vented his displeasure at the 47-year-old, who he believes will seek to deflect from another chastening result for Liverpool.

The pundit raged: “When you take the lead at Anfield, and you are against a struggling Chelsea team, you should go on and win, but after scoring the goal, they just sat back.

“Some of Slot’s substitutions were nowhere near good enough. I’m a bit sick and tired of him. He’ll make excuses and blame someone instead of looking himself. He is the manager and he should be solving the problem, but at the moment he isn’t.”

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Slot’s position looks even more vulnerable after today

Morrison is far from alone in feeling ‘sick and tired’ of Slot after yet another damaging afternoon for a head coach who could seemingly do no wrong 12 months ago.

The substitution of Ngumoha for the dreadfully ineffective Alexander Isak backfired horribly, with the all too peripheral Cody Gakpo staying on for 12 minutes longer, and how he did nothing to remedy the problematic right flank for Liverpool was downright inexplicable.

Having gone 1-0 up so early on at home to a Chelsea side who’ve been in freefall of late, the Reds should’ve been well able to take advantage of that situation and go on to claim three points which would’ve put them on the verge of securing Champions League qualification.

Instead, we were left to worry about whether we’d even come away with a draw, and rarely (if ever) has the Anfield crowd’s disdain towards Slot been as unmistakably clear as it was today.

This result and performance will serve only to further intensify the scrutiny over the Liverpool head coach, for whom public support is deteriorating by the week.