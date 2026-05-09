Arne Slot appears to take pointed swipe at Mo Salah in tetchy press conference exchange

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot appeared to take a pointed dig at Mo Salah in a tetchy press conference exchange on Friday.

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this week (via BBC), the Egyptian winger voiced ‘concerns’ about the mentality within the current Liverpool squad, saying: “You need people to come early to the gym and people look at them – ‘Oh he go to the gym, so I need to go’.”

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The 33-year-old habitually posts photos of himself working out on his social media profiles, and did the same again in recent days as he recovers from a thigh injury which has curtailed his involvement in his final month as a Reds player before departing in the summer.

Slot aims thinly-veiled dig at Salah

After addressing questions about Liverpool’s on-field leadership and mentality when speaking to the broadcast media on Friday, Slot later fielded a query about Salah’s midweek comments in an exchange with the written press.

It was during his reply that the head coach seemed to take aim at the winger by pointedly saying (via The Times): “The standards are not only important in the gym. It’s also on the pitch, OK? You understand me? Without me saying anything?”

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A tasteless public swipe from Slot

It’s difficult to interpret this as anything other than Slot taking aim at Salah over a decline in matchday output this season and perhaps over-emphasising the importance of gym work.

There was already friction between the pair in December when the Egyptian publicly declared that his relationship with his head coach had deterioriated, off the back of being benched for three games in a week and not playing in two of them (Sky Sports).

They smoothed things over sufficiently for the forward to return just before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, and he’s been starting regularly since that tournament, but a tally of just 12 goals this season is by far his lowest in a single campaign for the Reds.

It’d be fair to claim that Salah’s form has declined significantly over the past year, but his status as one of Liverpool’s greatest-ever player is beyond question, and it’s a shame that Slot has aimed a tasteless dig at the legendary winger so close to what’ll be an emotional Anfield farewell.

It feels like something that the Dutchman didn’t need to say in public, and it certainly won’t do anything for his already dwindling popularity among the fan base.

Hopefully there’s still time for the Egyptian King to make even one more appearance for the Reds and to sign off with a goal, so that his closing chapter will be a happy one.