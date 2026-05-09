‘I am the manager…’ – Arne Slot explains Rio Ngumoha substitution which had Anfield seething

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has explained his vastly unpopular decision to substitute Rio Ngumoha during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday.

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When the 17-year-old – who’d been one of his team’s standout players in a fractured team performance – was taken off midway through the second half, the head coach was met with a deafening chorus of boos as thousands of home fans made their feelings quite clear.

The Dutchman was inevitably asked about that substitution when he spoke to TNT Sports after the match, and he claimed that the teenage winger had asked to be taken off.

Slot explains Ngumoha substitution

When it was put to Slot that there were boos from ‘some of the Anfield crowd’ as Ngumoha was withdrawn, the Liverpool boss replied: “I don’t think it was some of them – there were a lot that didn’t agree with the change, which is completely understandable.

“He was having problems with his muscles and when I asked him, he said he was not sure he could continue. I knew this would be the reaction because he is such a good player.

“So often in football, people don’t know everything. I am the manager and I need to make decisions. Knowing why makes it more sense for people.”

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A shame to see Ngumoha being substituted

Without any evidence to the contrary, we probably need to take Slot at his word; and if indeed Ngumoha felt he couldn’t continue due to muscular problems, then the much-derided substitution would seem to make a bit more sense.

However, it wouldn’t surprise us if there was a feeling among some supporters that there’s an element of self-preservation going on here from the Liverpool head coach, who was under no illusions as to how that decision went down.

It was such a shame to see the 17-year-old being taken off – he caused Malo Gusto quite a few problems and showed up many of his far more experienced teammates, whereas Alexander Isak (who came on in his place) was barely involved during his 25 minutes or so on the pitch.

Match stats (via Sofascore) Rio Ngumoha Alexander Isak Minutes played 67 23 Passes completed 12/13 (92%) 1/4 (25%) Duels won 6/9 1/2 Dribbles completed 4/5 0/1 Key passes 1 0 Touches 29 7 Possession lost 6 4

We can only hope that Ngumoha hadn’t been suffering symptoms of an injury, as he’s been one of the few shining lights in a Reds team which has been thoroughly underwhelming for almost the entirety of this exhausting, joyless season.

The teenager is one of the most popular players among the Liverpool fan base, in stark contrast to Slot, whose reputation has nosedived over the past few months (and not just among LFC supporters, either).