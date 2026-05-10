Arne Slot labelled a ‘fraud’ after Liverpool’s Chelsea draw

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Jermaine Pennant has launched a stunning attack on Arne Slot following Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield, with the former Red questioning both the manager’s tactics and the direction of the team.

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Liverpool started the game brightly and deservedly led through Ryan Gravenberch, but once Chelsea equalised before half-time, the performance quickly drifted into another passive and disjointed display.

Supporters voiced their frustration at full-time and Pennant, reacting on X, made it clear he believes the problems run far deeper than injuries.

Pennant tears into Slot after Chelsea draw

The ex-Liverpool winger argued that excuses can no longer cover up what has become an alarming decline in performances under the Dutchman.

“Enough of the excuses now, yes injuries don’t help but every team has injuries, but this is enough now, Slot can not be the manager next season, cos this style of football is not Liverpool.”

That criticism reflects growing frustration among sections of the fanbase after another poor result against a struggling opponent.

Chelsea arrived at Anfield having lost six consecutive Premier League matches and yet still looked the more composed side for long periods once Liverpool lost control after the equaliser.

Pennant then doubled down with another brutal assessment of the current style.

“Zero press, zero intensity.”

The former England international continued: “Lost to Man Utd TWICE Man City TWICE, Failed to beat Chelsea TWICE. I’m thinking this guy is a fraud and last season was luck.”

Pennant defends Liverpool players

Interestingly, Pennant placed most of the blame on Slot rather than the players themselves, insisting the squad are simply carrying out instructions from the coaching staff.

“The things is, the players are trying and working, but working to Slot’s instructions and style.”

He added: “They get told how to press, when to press, how to build up, positions to take, that’s the coach on the training pitch which the players are adhering too.”

That debate around tactics is becoming increasingly common.

Clinton Morrison admitted he was “sick and tired” of Slot after another disappointing display, while even Gravenberch’s request for supporters to stop booing highlighted the tension currently building around the club.

Right now, Liverpool supporters are struggling to see progress.

The pressing looks disconnected, the intensity has vanished and with Mo Salah and Andy Robertson leaving this summer, the concern is that things could still get worse before they improve.