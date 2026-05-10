Chelsea boss confirms Jason McAteer was right about Curtis Jones weakness

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s tactical issues down the right-hand side against Chelsea were impossible to ignore at Anfield, and Calum McFarlane’s comments after the match have now effectively confirmed what many supporters suspected during the game itself.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Curtis Jones was deployed at right-back again by Arne Slot, but Chelsea repeatedly targeted the space around the Scouser, with Marc Cucurella causing problems throughout the afternoon.

Former Red Jason McAteer highlighted the issue immediately after the game, insisting the England international’s natural tendency to drift into midfield left Liverpool exposed defensively.

Now Chelsea’s interim head coach has openly admitted that was part of the plan.

Chelsea clearly targeted Curtis Jones

Speaking via chelseafc.com after the 1-1 draw, McFarlane explained why Cucurella was used in such an aggressive and unusual role.

“He is not a winger, but he has played there before, he told me,” explained the Chelsea coach.

The Blues boss then added: “But even when he plays left-back or when he rolls into midfield, his movement off the ball is of a real high quality – the timing, the understanding of when to do it.”

Most significantly from a Liverpool perspective, McFarlane admitted: “So it’s something that we knew with him in that position we could maybe expose.”

That assessment lined up perfectly with what McAteer said during his analysis.

The former midfielder argued that Jones needed to stay disciplined rather than drifting centrally, particularly once Chelsea started finding joy down that flank through Cucurella’s movement.

Liverpool’s balance continues to look wrong

It’s difficult to argue with the criticism because the tactical imbalance was obvious after Liverpool’s bright start faded away.

Ryan Gravenberch’s early goal should have settled Anfield, yet once Chelsea gained confidence, Liverpool completely lost control of the game.

The pressing disappeared, the defensive structure became stretched and Cucurella consistently found dangerous pockets of space.

McFarlane even admitted the Spain international was unfortunate not to register an assist.

“He was unlucky not to get an assist and he created a lot of problems for them.”

That will frustrate Liverpool supporters because Chelsea arrived at Anfield after six consecutive Premier League defeats.

Instead of building on a strong opening 20 minutes, Slot’s side once again became passive, and the growing unrest around the manager is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.