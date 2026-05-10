Chelsea defender makes brutal Liverpool claim after Anfield draw

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool escaped with a point against Chelsea at Anfield, but Levi Colwill’s comments after the match show just how much belief the visitors had that they should have taken all three points back to London.

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Arne Slot’s side started brightly and took the lead through Ryan Gravenberch, yet once again the performance faded badly after the opening stages.

Chelsea gradually grew into the game and, by the end, there was a genuine feeling around Anfield that the Blues had missed an opportunity to win.

That was certainly the view of Colwill.

Levi Colwill says Chelsea deserved more

Speaking via chelseafc.com after the 1-1 draw, the England international made it clear he felt Chelsea were the better side overall.

“We played some really good football, and we deserved three points, but that’s the way football goes,” said the defender.

The 23-year-old then praised Chelsea’s collective defending and organisation against Liverpool’s attack.

“Defensively, apart from conceding early, I thought we were immense.”

Colwill added: “The back four, the goalkeeper, Moi helping us out – the whole team were great. We defended together, stuck together, fought, and I think you saw that today.”

From a Liverpool perspective, that is difficult to argue with.

After Gravenberch’s excellent opener, Chelsea looked the more controlled side for long spells and caused repeated problems down Liverpool’s right-hand side.

Liverpool’s issues becoming impossible to ignore

Jason McAteer already pointed towards Curtis Jones drifting inside from right-back as one of the biggest tactical issues during the game.

The former Red argued Chelsea would naturally target an out-of-position player, and that is exactly what happened through Marc Cucurella’s movement and overlapping runs.

Liverpool simply never regained proper control once Chelsea settled.

The atmosphere inside Anfield also noticeably shifted after the equaliser, with frustration growing both in the stands and on the pitch.

That’s why Colwill’s comments will sting supporters even more.

Chelsea arrived on Merseyside after six consecutive Premier League defeats, yet still left believing they should have won.

Jermaine Pennant’s angry reaction afterwards summed up the growing concern around Slot’s side, with the former winger accusing Liverpool of showing “zero press” and “zero intensity”.

At the moment, it’s difficult to say those criticisms are unfair.