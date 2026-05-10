Jason McAteer pinpoints tactical issue that hurt Liverpool against Chelsea

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jason McAteer believes Chelsea deliberately targeted Curtis Jones during Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw at Anfield, with the former Red insisting the Scouser’s lack of experience at right-back became an obvious weakness.

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Liverpool started brightly and deservedly took the lead through Ryan Gravenberch, but once Chelsea settled into the game, their attacks repeatedly came down the left-hand side through Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer.

Speaking on The Reaction via the official Liverpool podcast, McAteer explained why he felt the tactical battle swung heavily in Chelsea’s favour.

McAteer explains Curtis Jones concern

The former Liverpool midfielder stressed that Jones’ natural instincts as a central midfielder were causing problems defensively.

“Curtis is not a natural right back… he likes to drift inside.”

McAteer argued that someone on the pitch should have recognised the danger much earlier.

“If I was a leader on that pitch… I’d be saying to him, ‘listen, don’t be venturing into midfield, you just hold your position at right back.’”

That frustration reflected what many supporters inside Anfield were seeing as Cucurella continually found space down Liverpool’s right flank.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international made clear he wasn’t criticising the 25-year-old’s effort, but instead the positional discipline required when playing out of position.

“What I won’t do with Curtis Jones is criticise him for his endeavour… but sometimes you’ve got to be disciplined and play the position you’re playing.”

Chelsea exposed Liverpool weakness

McAteer then explained how straightforward Liverpool’s tactical weakness would have looked from the Chelsea dugout.

“If I’m the Chelsea manager and I’m looking for weaknesses in Liverpool’s team, the first thing that’s going to stick out is who’s playing out of position.”

That analysis matches the wider criticism surrounding Liverpool’s performance after another passive display against struggling opposition.

Clinton Morrison admitted he was becoming “sick and tired” of Arne Slot’s decisions, while Jermaine Pennant labelled our head coach a “fraud” after another disappointing game.

Jones himself actually grew into the contest and thought he had scored in the second half before being denied by the offside flag, but the larger issue remained obvious throughout the afternoon.

Liverpool once again looked disjointed defensively, uncertain in possession and far too easy to play through once the momentum shifted away from us.