Journalist says Liverpool stance on Slot could change after Chelsea draw

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

David Lynch believes Liverpool still want to back Arne Slot, but the journalist has warned that the growing anger inside Anfield could eventually force the hierarchy into a rethink.

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The Reds were booed at full-time after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and the frustration around the team’s performances is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

Liverpool started brightly and took the lead through Ryan Gravenberch, but once again the side retreated into a passive and disjointed display that allowed struggling opposition back into the game.

David Lynch issues worrying Slot warning

Writing on X after the match, Lynch explained why the atmosphere at Anfield now feels significant.

“Liverpool may be desperate to stick with Arne Slot, but that stance won’t withstand the Anfield crowd turning against him.”

The respected journalist then pointed directly towards the football supporters are currently being forced to watch.

“These fans are just sick of watching a passive, toothless brand of football they have seen for over a year now.”

That criticism will resonate with many supporters after another deeply frustrating afternoon.

Chelsea arrived at Anfield having lost six consecutive league matches, yet Liverpool still looked uncertain both on and off the ball after their strong opening spell faded away.

The drop in intensity after taking the lead was especially concerning and has become a recurring issue throughout the campaign.

Pressure continues to build on Slot

Lynch’s comments are the latest in a growing wave of criticism aimed towards Slot after another damaging result.

Clinton Morrison admitted he was becoming “sick and tired” of the Dutch coach’s management, while Jermaine Pennant accused Liverpool of showing “zero press, zero intensity” against Chelsea.

The wider concern is that supporters no longer recognise the identity of the side.

Liverpool’s pressing lacks aggression, the build-up play feels slow and predictable, and too many players appear uncomfortable in unfamiliar roles.

Curtis Jones struggled again at right-back, Giorgi Mamardashvili’s distribution invited pressure throughout the game, while Alexander Isak still looks well short of full sharpness after his recent injury issues.

There is still an expectation internally that Slot will remain in charge next season, especially given the injury crisis he has dealt with, but the mood around Anfield is undeniably becoming more hostile with every passing week.