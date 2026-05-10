Liverpool must decide if Slot is ‘the direction we want’: Crouch

(Pictures via TNT Sports)

Peter Crouch has admitted there is now “slight unrest” surrounding Arne Slot at Liverpool, with the former striker questioning whether the club is heading in the right direction after another frustrating result against Chelsea.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds were booed at full-time following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Anfield, with supporters once again left watching a passive and disjointed performance after a bright start.

Liverpool took an early lead through Ryan Gravenberch, but after that opening spell the side struggled badly to control the game against a Chelsea team who had lost six consecutive Premier League matches before arriving on Merseyside.

Peter Crouch questions Liverpool direction

Who will be the manager of Liverpool next season?@petercrouch and Joe Cole give their take… 🎙️ @lynseyhipgrave1 📺 TNT Sports and HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Vk6Mf9WeJi — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2026

Speaking on TNT Sports, Crouch acknowledged how difficult it is for any manager to follow Jurgen Klopp but admitted supporters are becoming increasingly concerned.

“There is a bit of slight unrest with the manager at the moment.”

The former England international pointed towards both the style of football and recruitment as major reasons behind the frustration growing around Anfield.

“I think the style of play, maybe some of the recruitment, have they been up to the levels? Certainly not of previous seasons.”

Crouch also suggested supporters are beginning to ask serious questions about the long-term direction of the club under the Dutch coach.

“I think the fans are very knowledgeable in this stadium and I think they know, is this the direction that we want to go?”

Pressure growing around Arne Slot

The criticism surrounding Slot is no longer coming from isolated voices.

Wayne Rooney admitted Liverpool “haven’t got an identity” under the former Feyenoord boss, while Jermaine Pennant accused the side of showing “zero press, zero intensity” against Chelsea.

Crouch stopped short of calling for the 47-year-old to lose his job, but he did hint that major discussions will need to take place this summer.

“Certain conversations have to be had about do we double down and we back Arne Slot or is this the direction we want to go.”

That feels increasingly significant given the mood inside Anfield right now.

Liverpool supporters can accept difficult periods when they still see fight, aggression and intensity, but what is frustrating many fans is how lifeless the football has become for long stretches of matches this season.