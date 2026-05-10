‘Players don’t look interested’ – Rooney delivers brutal Liverpool verdict

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Chelsea has sparked further criticism of Arne Slot’s struggling side, with both Wayne Rooney and Ashley Williams raising serious concerns about the direction we’re heading in.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Reds started brightly at Anfield and deservedly went ahead through Ryan Gravenberch, but once Chelsea equalised from Enzo Fernandez’s bizarre free-kick, Liverpool collapsed into another passive and disjointed display.

Supporters inside Anfield made their frustrations clear at full-time and speaking on Match of the Day, Rooney suggested patience is starting to run out.

Rooney questions Liverpool identity

The former England captain didn’t hold back when assessing Liverpool’s current problems, claiming the squad no longer looks connected or confident in how it wants to play.

“There was a lot of worrying signs which have been all season if I’m being honest.”

Rooney then added: “They haven’t got an identity of how they play and players don’t look as if they’re interested to play for the team.”

That feeling has become increasingly difficult to ignore in recent weeks.

Liverpool have now dropped nine points from winning positions at Anfield in the Premier League this season and against a Chelsea side arriving on Merseyside after six straight league defeats, we never looked convincing once momentum shifted.

The Match of the Day pundit also referenced the frustration surrounding Rio Ngumoha being substituted and suggested fans are beginning to lose patience with what they’re watching.

“The Liverpool fans normally give the players time, they give the managers time, they have patience with them, but I think they’re starting to lose the patience.”

Ashley Williams sees major rebuild problem

Ashley Williams echoed many of Rooney’s concerns and questioned whether Slot even knows what his strongest core group is moving forward.

“There’s a lot to get right, a lot to put right.”

The former Wales defender continued: “I’m not sure which of these players that Arne Slot is gonna try and build his team around and who were the core players in this team. I don’t see really where they’re going.”

That uncertainty is exactly what’s worrying supporters right now.

Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are both leaving this summer, while players like Alexis Mac Allister have already been linked with possible exits, and after another flat performance, it’s becoming harder to argue Liverpool are moving in the right direction under the Dutchman.