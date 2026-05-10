Worrying Ibou Konate injury update after Chelsea draw

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be facing another defensive concern after Ibou Konate limped off during the closing stages of the frustrating 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Anfield.

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The Frenchman has been one of our most reliably available options this season, particularly after previous campaigns were disrupted heavily by injuries, so seeing the centre-back struggle physically late on immediately caused concern among supporters.

Arne Slot addressed the situation after the match via Liverpoolfc.com and admitted the club will now need to assess the 26-year-old properly over the next 24 hours.

Slot delivers Konate update after Chelsea draw

Our head coach suggested the issue may only be cramp, though he stopped short of offering guarantees about Konate’s availability moving forward.

“Konate, we always have to wait and see, [but] the way he limped off, he told me it was cramp.”

The Dutchman then added: “Let’s hope he is right in his assessment, but we have to wait and see tomorrow how he feels and how that will work out.”

That uncertainty will naturally concern supporters given how important the France international has become alongside Virgil van Dijk this season.

Ibou had already missed training earlier in the week following an issue picked up against Manchester United, so this latest setback will inevitably raise fresh questions ahead of Friday’s clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool may not risk Konate now

There is at least some encouraging injury news elsewhere.

Slot confirmed both Mo Salah and Alisson Becker are edging closer to returning, even if neither was ready to feature against Chelsea.

“I think Mo is close to returning, Ali is close to returning.”

With Liverpool still needing points to guarantee Champions League qualification, the timing of those possible returns could prove massive.

However, with the World Cup approaching this summer and Joe Gomez finally fit again, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Liverpool took a cautious approach with Konate if there is any doubt whatsoever over his condition.

The bigger issue right now is that injuries continue arriving during a period where performances are already worrying supporters.

Liverpool looked sharp for the opening 20 minutes against Chelsea, but once again the intensity dropped, the pressing disappeared and criticism has been rife for the performance we put out.