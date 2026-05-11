Arne Slot’s football is ‘not giving the crowd anything’: Ex-Red

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock believes Arne Slot must challenge for the Premier League title next season if he wants to avoid serious pressure at Liverpool.

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The Dutchman is facing growing scrutiny after a deeply disappointing campaign which has seen the Reds limp towards the finish line despite still being favourites to secure Champions League football.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetWright who provide Premier League Odds, the former Liverpool defender admitted qualification for Europe’s elite competition alone will not satisfy supporters after the standards set in previous years.

Warnock sends clear message about Slot future

Warnock said: “Interestingly, you would have thought if you just said Champions League football is enough, well, it looks like you’ll secure Champions League football this season and that doesn’t seem to be enough for what the Anfield crowd wants and what the fanbase wants.”

The ex-Red then added: “You’ve got to challenge for the league.”

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea only intensified frustrations around Anfield after another passive performance in front of the home crowd.

Wayne Rooney claimed there had been “worrying signs” throughout the campaign, while Jermaine Pennant also questioned whether Slot’s style of football is good enough for Liverpool long term.

Warnock, though, did acknowledge the difficulties surrounding the campaign, particularly after the devastating situation involving Diogo Jota.

The 44-year-old explained: “He has had an awful lot of overhaul in the squad.”

He continued: “I think you’ve got to give him the grace of the situation around Diogo Jota. We don’t know how difficult that’s been for the squad and for him to handle himself as a manager.”

Liverpool fans losing patience with current style

Perhaps the most concerning part for Slot will be Warnock’s comments regarding the growing disconnect between the supporters and the football being played.

The former Blackburn full-back said: “If he’s not challenging for the league, he’ll come under pressure.”

Warnock then added: “I also think the style of football needs to change a little bit.”

That feeling is becoming increasingly obvious around Anfield after several flat displays in recent weeks.

“If you want the Anfield crowd to get behind you, give them something, and at the moment that style of football is not giving the crowd anything to believe in.”