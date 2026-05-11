‘Listening attentively’ – Champions League winner ‘could be tempted’ by summer move to Liverpool

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to reports from France, a Champions League-winning forward ‘could be tempted’ by the prospect of joining Liverpool this summer.

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Paul Joyce recently claimed that FSG’s transfer shortlist is ‘likely to include’ Bradley Barcola, who had reportedly given strong consideration to a rumoured approach from the Reds last year.

It would now appear that the 23-year-old might have another opportunity to come to Anfield, judging by the latest murmurings from his homeland.

Barcola ‘could be tempted’ by Liverpool move

According to Le10 Sport, Liverpool are ‘more insistent than ever’ on landing the Paris Saint-Germain forward. The Champions League holders are said to be ‘listening attentively’ and could be open to discussing a possible transfer if the player were to express a desire to leave.

Barcola is ‘becoming increasingly receptive’ to the prospect of joining the Reds and ‘could be tempted’ if the Merseysiders were to submit an offer for him, if they can promise him ‘a more prominent role’ than what he’s had at the Parc des Princes.

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Barcola would inject more excitement into Liverpool’s attack

With this report coming not long after Joyce’s claims about the Frenchman plausibly being on FSG’s shortlist, it seems increasingly viable that Liverpool could potentially move for the 23-year-old this summer.

The PSG attacker is chiefly used from the left flank but can operate anywhere across the forward line, and he may well be targeted as a long-term successor to the departing Mo Salah on the right wing.

Barcola hasn’t started any of his team’s last three Champions League games, but he claimed an assist after coming off the bench at Anfield in April, with a tally of 12 goals and seven assists from 46 appearances so far this season (Transfermarkt).

His proficiency in one-on-one situations would no doubt be appreciated by Liverpool fans who’ve been tormented by how turgid our attack has been for much of this campaign, with Rio Ngumoha a rare shining light in the final third.

These latest reports would suggest that a deal could potentially be done for the 23-year-old if the Reds were to table a decent offer for him, but it’d likely take at least £61m (his market value on Football Transfers) to even get PSG around the table.

That valuation could rise if Barcola makes a decisive impact in the Champions League final on 30 May and wins the trophy for the second year in succession, but it’s an exciting rumour to monitor nonetheless.