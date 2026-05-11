FSG have decided: Xabi Alonso to replace Arne Slot this summer if viral online hint offers any indication

(Photos by Michael Regan & Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso could be Liverpool-bound this summer following one Sky Sports reporter’s observation on X.

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Nicolas Bieber tweeted out a scheduled departure from Northolt to San Sebastian, which could indicate that the Reds have set in motion dominoes that could see the Spaniard take over at Anfield next season.

This comes despite reports indicating that Liverpool will stick by Arne Slot.

Could Xabi Alonso be in talks with FSG to take over at Liverpool?

Goodness gracious… please let this be a promising indication that Liverpool aren’t sleepwalking into another disastrous campaign with Arne Slot at the helm.

Bieber’s subsequent tweet, sadly, may very well, in his own words, be interpreted as ‘one big coincidence’, but we’re rather hoping that Alonso remains at the top of the agenda ahead of a critical summer window.

Since then, the flight to San Sebastián has now departed from Luton instead of Northolt… 👀 It could all just be one big coincidence and it's just a family off on their holidays 😅 But I thought I'd post just in case! 🤞🏻 It's more hope rather than anything else 🤣 (2/2) pic.twitter.com/COcS6ICCE4 — Nicholas Bieber (@nickbieber) May 11, 2026

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The Spaniard is currently a free agent following his parting of ways with Real Madrid earlier this campaign.

But there have been some worrying whispers over talks with Chelsea, with the current head coach role vacant.

Liverpool cannot allow Chelsea to win Alonso race

We have our doubts over the veracity of reports linking Xabi Alonso to the Stamford Bridge job.

For starters, after enduring such a turbulent spell in Madrid – through no fault of his own, we’d argue – we just can’t see why the 44-year-old would risk it all at another extremely unsettled club.

Unless he’s been offered guarantees over the level of control he’ll enjoy in London, this just doesn’t seem a sensible move in the slightest – and one that could do serious harm to his managerial reputation.

Meanwhile, at L4, Liverpool risk undoing all the good work Jurgen Klopp helped deliver during his time at Anfield by sticking with a man who has lost all goodwill with the Anfield faithful.

We’re struggling to see how one potentially good window fixes that.

And then there’s horrid possibility to consider that, pending an agreement with Chelsea, our former beloved midfielder could transform Chelsea’s prospects while Liverpool flounder in the 2026/27 season.

Don’t make such an obvious mistake, Liverpool.