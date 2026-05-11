‘Funds are in place’: Sky Sports drop Liverpool transfer update this afternoon

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mo Salah may be next in line for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

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Kaveh Solhekol, reporting for Sky Sports, claimed that the Saudi Pro League has already set aside funds to help acquire the superstar Egyptian.

There will surely be encouragement for a major Saudi outfit to seal this deal, given that the No.11 is set to leave Anfield a summer early, and on a free.

Mo Salah to end his playing career in the Middle East?

Despite the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East, Saudi decision-makers remain committed to the tactic of bringing the biggest names in the sport to the Pro League.

“The funds are in place for a big Saudi club to sign Mo Salah this summer,” Solhekol reported.

“Mo Salah is the priority target for the Saudi Pro League.”

The Sky Sports journalist went on to add: “The Saudis are saying that their league has been extraordinarily successful over the past three years.

“They’re saying total commercial revenue has more than quadrupled. Those are their figures. So the money is in place, despite the Middle East conflict, despite what we’ve been reporting about them pulling out of LIV Golf.

“When it comes to big football players like Mo Salah, the money is still there.”

''Funds are in place for a big Saudi club to sign Mohamed Salah this summer'' Kaveh Solhekol on why Saudi Pro League clubs are confident of signing superstar players like Mohamed Salah this summer ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bHSP3rbH7i — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 11, 2026

Even with Salah being considered something of a fading force in 2025/26, one might reasonably expect the 33-year-old to have a similar, if not even greater, impact on Saudi football as that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

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The former Roma and Chelsea winger will certainly arrive as an arguably more exciting name, given his obvious ties to the global Muslim community.

Liverpool should hand Salah incredible farewell

There will undoubtedly be discussions taking place as to who should take over the mantle from the Egyptian King this summer.

But in the meantime, our focus should be on giving Mo Salah an Anfield send-off against Brentford worthy of his legendary status at Liverpool Football Club.

Obviously, from a romantic perspective, we’d much rather see our beloved right winger end his career at a club with a little more history.

But there’s no question that he deserves a potentially very lucrative end to what has been a tremendous playing career.

It shouldn’t be underestimated just how important a role Salah has played in Liverpool’s modern success. No matter how much the manager seeks to undermine him off the pitch.