‘He has to step it up’ – Frimpong sent warning by ex-Red

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Bolo Zenden has delivered a brutally honest assessment of Jeremie Frimpong’s first Liverpool season, with the former Red admitting the Dutchman is nowhere near the same type of player as Trent Alexander-Arnold.

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The Netherlands international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last summer for £29.5m after Trent’s departure to Real Madrid, but injuries, inconsistency and tactical uncertainty have made it a frustrating first year at Anfield.

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO, the former Liverpool midfielder explained why replacing Alexander-Arnold was always going to be an impossible task.

Zenden explains key Trent and Frimpong difference

Zenden said: “It’s obviously difficult to fill the boots of Trent, given his qualities.”

The former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder then highlighted how different the two players are stylistically.

“I think Trent was more a defender than an attacker, whereas Jeremie Frimpong is more an attacker than a full-back.”

That distinction feels increasingly important given how Arne Slot has used the 25-year-old throughout the campaign.

The ex-Leverkusen man has often looked caught between positions, especially with Liverpool not operating with wing-backs despite Frimpong’s best football in Germany coming in a back five system.

Zenden continued: “Frimpong is not a right winger. At Leverkusen he played the whole width as more of a wing-back.”

That uncertainty has become more obvious in recent weeks, especially with Curtis Jones regularly trusted at right-back ahead of the Dutchman despite Frimpong now being fit again.

‘He has to step it up’

The former Liverpool player also suggested the relationship Trent built with Mo Salah is something Frimpong hasn’t yet replicated.

“They really complemented each other quite well, and Trent had a fantastic early cross. That’s different with Frimpong.”

The criticism then became more direct.

“Sometimes there’s a reason why things don’t really go the way they should be, or the way they went before.”

Jan Molby recently questioned whether Frimpong possesses enough top-level qualities beyond pace, while the player himself admitted this season has been “hard” because of injuries and Liverpool’s poor form.

Zenden finished with a warning for the former Celtic defender.

“I think Frimpong also has to step it up a bit next season if he wants to be a regular within Arne Slot’s team.”