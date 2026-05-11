‘It’s lacking energy and that’s bad’ – Slot’s friend on Liverpool decline

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Sander Westerveld believes Liverpool have lost the “perfect balance” which made Arne Slot’s first season such a success, with the former goalkeeper delivering one of the strongest criticisms yet of the Dutchman’s tactics.

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The 51-year-old had previously been one of Slot’s biggest supporters due to their friendship dating back to their playing days together at Sparta Rotterdam, but even the former Anfield No.1 admitted the current style has become too passive after the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside after the game, Westerveld described the frustrating stalemate as the “story of the season” for Liverpool.

Westerveld questions Liverpool tactical approach

The ex-Dutch international said: “It’s the story of this season.”

Westerveld then pointed towards injuries, fitness concerns and tactical imbalance as major reasons behind Liverpool’s struggles.

“All the injuries, not fit players and Curtis Jones playing right-back again so it’s never really a fit team.”

The former Red added: “They start well and score a great goal but we can’t get it over the line.”

That feeling has become increasingly common during recent months, with Liverpool once again dropping points from a winning position against an out-of-form Chelsea side.

Wayne Rooney recently questioned whether the team even has a clear identity anymore, while Jermaine Pennant also accused Slot’s side of lacking intensity and aggression.

Westerveld’s concerns centred around the drastic tactical shift from last season’s title-winning formula.

‘The balance has gone the other way’

The former Liverpool stopper explained: “Last season, I think what Slot did was get that 100% forward play, that aggressive pressing from Jurgen [Klopp].”

He added: “The balance was perfect.”

However, according to the former Everton goalkeeper, that balance has now completely disappeared.

Westerveld said: “But this season it seems the balance has gone the other way; too passive, you play the ball around the back for too long to each other, nobody is moving and at the end, even the crowd starts booing.”

The Dutchman finished with perhaps the most worrying assessment of all for Liverpool supporters.

“It’s lacking energy and that’s bad.”