‘Amazing’ player just said his goodbyes to current club – he’s going to Liverpool this summer

Jeremy Jacquet said his goodbyes to the Stade Rennais faithful in their final home game of the 2025/26 season.

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The Frenchman – still recovering from a shoulder injury – did not play a part in the 2-1 win over Paris FC in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 20-year-old is set to move to Anfield this summer on a £60m deal that had been agreed in the January transfer window.

Jeremy Jacquet says his goodbyes ahead of Liverpool transfer

Jacquet was handed a commemorative print, in celebration of his seven years with Rennes, ahead of his impending Anfield switch.

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Jérémy Jacquet’s last match at Roazhon Park with Rennes 🥹 pic.twitter.com/qstdxzbszY — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) May 10, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the clash with Paris FC, the centre-back admitted his relief at seeing his side secure European qualification despite his ongoing absence from the pitch.

Jérémy Jacquet a vécu des adieux particuliers au Roazhon Park : « Cette qualification en Europe, ça me soulage parce que je n’ai pas pu aider mes coéquipiers sur cette fin de saison. » pic.twitter.com/vVrBqML9fa — Clément Gavard (@Clem_Gavv) May 10, 2026

What’s the perception of Jacquet from France?

French football insider Julien Laurens compared the young defender to current Arsenal stalwart William Saliba on Sky Sports: “He’s the real deal. I know he’s only 20, he hasn’t played for France and he hasn’t played in the Champions League or Europa League.

“He has a long way to go but he’s been impressive last season, after they [Rennes] called him back from his loan in the second division, and this season, with [head coach] Habib Beye. “You can’t get it wrong. He is going to be amazing. He reminds me of when William Saliba burst onto the scene in France with Saint-Etienne, or Wesley Fofana. It’s about how much you value that potential and talent. “You would pay a lot of money for someone who hasn’t really proved much. It’s a lot of money for such a young player.”

What can Liverpool fans expect from Jacquet at Anfield?

One can’t underestimate the importance of Liverpool shoring up their backline with the additions of Giovanni Leoni (2025) and Jeremy Jacquet.

Ibrahima Konate appears to now be more liekly than not to sign a new contract with the Reds, but his future is not yet confirmed.

We’ll have another year of Virgil van Dik, at least, but we may very well find ourselves without our first-choice centre-back duo after the next two seasons.

Enter, Jacquet.

The Frenchman may very well be his new Dutch teammate’s natural successor as far as aerial presence is concerned. The defender ranks in the 96th percentile, in the French top-flight, for aerial duel win percentage.

Jeremy Jacquet stats per 90 Percentiles 3.07`accurate long balls 79th 55.9% accurate long balls percentage 82nd 0.48 chances created 84th 67.5% duels won 91st 75.5% aerial duels won percentage 96th

* Jeremy Jacquet’s stats in the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season (Fotmob)

There’s likewise value to be found in Jeremy Jacquet’s on-the-ball work, with the centre-half willing to stretch the game with his long-range passing.