‘Noise from within Anfield’ – Journalist makes Slot sack prediction with Reds ‘drifting aimlessly’

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

One journalist has said that, given Liverpool’s current trajectory, it’d be an ‘achievement’ if Arne Slot remains as the Reds’ head coach six months from now.

The large-scale booing which greeted the final whistle of the 1-1 draw at home to Chelsea on Saturday left the watching world under no illusions as to how disenchanted the natives have become, with James Pearce even drawing comparisons with the end of the thoroughly miserable Roy Hodgson era.

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Fabrizio Romano claimed over the weekend that FSG intend to stick with the Dutchman despite the team’s abysmal season, but the burning question is how much longer that’ll continue to be the case.

Ladyman: It’d be an ‘achievement’ if Slot makes it past November

In his column for the Daily Mail on Monday, Ian Ladyman pointed to the manner of Enzo Fernandez’s equalising goal on Saturday as a sign that Liverpool’s players appear to be lacking ‘purpose and cohesion’ under Slot.

He wrote: ‘Liverpool’s game with Chelsea was next to last on Saturday’s Match of the Day and that tells you everything about the way both clubs are drifting aimlessly towards the finish line.

‘The way seven (yes, seven) Liverpool players stood passively as Chelsea’s equaliser trundled across the penalty area and in at the far post told us everything about the lack of purpose and cohesion that would appear to blight the Anfield dressing room.

‘Arne Slot continues to stand up well against the criticism that grows louder every week, but if he hasn’t got a squad that is pulling for him and indeed each other with Champions League qualification not yet assured, then he really does have a problem.

‘The noise from within Anfield is that Slot will survive the summer. If he does, then it would still be achievement if he makes it past next November.’

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Liverpool must be wary of Rodgers precedent in deciding Slot’s fate

Those calling for Slot to be dismissed at the end of this season have drawn parallels with 11 years ago, when Brendan Rodgers’ reign already appeared doomed by the end of 2014/15 but he was kept on for the first two months of the subsequent campaign, in which Liverpool started terribly.

At least if the Anfield hierarchy were to part ways with the Dutchman this month – similar to the late Gerard Houllier in 2004 and Rafael Benitez six years later – it’d give a prospective successor the summer to get their feet in under the table and start afresh for next term.

Even if the Reds beat Aston Villa on Friday and secure Champions League qualification with a game to spare, it wouldn’t abate the tidal wave of antipathy towards the 47-year-old, who’d go into the 2026/27 season with a hell of a job to win over his doubters.

Generally speaking, Liverpool’s fan base isn’t one which calls for a manager’s head all too readily, but the mood at Anfield on Saturday felt at its most rebellious and browned off in years. For many, the Chelsea game was the point of no return for Slot.

FSG have the opportunity to amicably relieve the Dutchman of his duties, with gratitude for last year’s Premier League triumph, and move for Xabi Alonso whilst the ex-Real Madrid boss remains available (that is, if Chelsea don’t get to him first).

If the incumbent head coach is left in charge for the start of next season, we hope for LFC’s sake and for his that we see a radical improvement on what’s been served up over the past eight months.