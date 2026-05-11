Liverpool reveal images and details of permanent memorial in honour of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool FC has shared images and details of a permanent memorial at Anfield in honour of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

The brothers were killed in a car crash in northern Spain last July, with heartfelt tributes pouring in throughout the world of football in memory of both men.

Thousands of items were placed outside the Reds’ stadium in the days after the tragedy, with flowers, scarves, shirts and other objects being left in tribute to the siblings.

Liverpool share details of memorial to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

On Monday morning, Liverpool confirmed details of a permanent memorial in honour of Diogo and Andre, which’ll take the form of a flowing heart sculpture in the shape of 20 and 30, the respective shirt numbers with which they’re most closely associated.

The tribute will also feature lyrics from LFC supporters’ chant in appreciation of Jota, one which continues to be sung in the 20th minute of every match played by Arne Slot’s side.

Details of when the the sculpture will be officially unveiled have yet to be announced, but it’s been confirmed that it’ll be positioned on 97 Avenue and will incorporate many of the physical tributes which were laid outside Anfield last July.

Liverpool FC has today revealed images of the new permanent memorial at Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, following their tragic passing last July ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 11, 2026

A fitting tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva

As appropriately worded in Liverpool’s announcement of the tribute, it will ‘serve as a permanent symbol of love, unity and remembrance, and a place where everyone can reflect, remember and pay their respects’.

The airing of Diogo’s chant in every Reds match this season serves as a constant reminder of how much affection he earned during his time with the club, and how much he continues to be missed by fans, teammates and everybody who knew him.

Frustration over results and performances on the pitch in recent months is understandable, although it feels secondary in the context of the tragic events of 3 July 2025, and his teammates have had to try and work through that grief throughout the campaign.

The sculpture in memory of Diogo and Andre at Anfield is a fitting way of paying permanent tribute to two brilliant footballers and much-loved people.