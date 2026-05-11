‘Ngumoha struggled in the game’ – Pundit reacts to Anfield frustration

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock believes Liverpool fans were justified in voicing their frustration during the 1-1 draw with Chelsea, although the former Reds defender also admitted Rio Ngumoha perhaps did not influence the game as much as supporters believed.

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Anfield turned toxic at times during Saturday’s disappointing result, particularly after Arne Slot substituted the 17-year-old winger midway through the second half while Cody Gakpo remained on the pitch.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetWright, Warnock explained why emotions inside the stadium are becoming increasingly divided.

Warnock reacts to boos and Ngumoha substitution

The former Liverpool left-back said: “I think fans have the right to boo.”

Warnock then described the split in opinion around Anfield during the Chelsea game.

“What you’ll find is, certainly behind me where I was sat, there were people saying: ‘What are you booing for? We don’t do that.’”

He added: “Other people were saying: ‘Yeah, but it’s got to the point where something’s got to change.’”

That frustration became most obvious when Ngumoha was replaced after another lively display from the teenager.

Slot later explained the England youth international was struggling physically and had told staff he could not continue, while Ryan Gravenberch also insisted afterwards that the team did not deserve the boos aimed towards them.

Interestingly though, Warnock admitted he actually understood the decision itself.

The ex-Blackburn defender explained: “I get the Ngumoha substitution.”

He continued: “But I actually thought Ngumoha struggled in the game. I thought he wasn’t really affecting the game.”

Liverpool fans craving more attacking football

Despite that assessment, Warnock believes supporters reacted emotionally because the youngster represents something many feel is currently missing from Slot’s side.

The former England international said: “I think the big difference is that the fans feel like he’s the only one who takes on that challenge of taking people on and taking the game on.”

That feeling is backed up statistically too, with Ngumoha completing four dribbles against Chelsea – the same number as the rest of the Liverpool team combined despite only playing 66 minutes (via WhoScored).

Warnock believes the pressure is now firmly on the Dutch head coach to reconnect with the fanbase.

“Slot is going to have to win the fan group back.”

The 44-year-old added: “If he can regroup over the summer, buy some players in, change the style a little bit and be a little bit more front-foot, a little bit more aggressive with the press, maybe he can change things.”