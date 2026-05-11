‘The fans have disconnected’ – More criticism for Arne Slot

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

David Bentley believes Arne Slot is primarily responsible for Liverpool’s struggles this season, with the former Premier League winger claiming the relationship between the Dutchman and the Anfield crowd is beginning to break down.

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The criticism comes after Liverpool’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Chelsea, a game which again saw supporters voice their frustration at both the team’s performance and some of Slot’s decisions from the touchline.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, the former Blackburn and Tottenham player was asked whether Liverpool’s problems stemmed from recruitment, the players or the manager himself.

Bentley points finger at Slot

"I think the fans have disconnected from the manager" David Bentley on Arne Slot's response following boos after Liverpool drew to Chelsea 🔴 pic.twitter.com/8TPedVh7aB — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 11, 2026

Bentley didn’t hesitate with his response: “I think it’s Slot.”

The former England international then suggested the Liverpool fanbase has become disconnected from the head coach because of some of the decisions made throughout the campaign.

“I think with Liverpool fans they’re unique, very similar to the way Celtic are as well, and they seem to have lost that sort of relationship and that’s really hard to get back.”

The ex-winger specifically referenced Rio Ngumoha’s substitution against Chelsea, which led to loud boos around Anfield.

Bentley said: “Young Rio, when he took him off the other day, they weren’t happy the fans with the decisions that he’s making.”

That incident has become one of the major talking points following the draw, especially after Slot later explained the 17-year-old had been struggling physically during the game.

Wayne Rooney recently claimed Liverpool “haven’t got an identity” under Slot anymore, while Jermaine Pennant also questioned whether last season’s title win may have papered over deeper issues.

‘Something’s got to change’

Bentley feels the frustration has been building for months rather than simply after one substitution.

The former midfielder added: “You look at times throughout the season, he’s made similar decisions.”

Perhaps most concerningly from a Liverpool perspective, Bentley believes supporters are beginning to emotionally detach from the manager.

“I think the fans have just disconnected from the manager and that’s so hard specifically at Liverpool.”

That’s now a growing theme around the club following a season where performances have become increasingly passive despite the squad still being packed with talent.

With Aston Villa up next at Villa Park, Slot badly needs both a result and a performance to calm the mood around Anfield before the summer rebuild begins.