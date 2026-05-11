‘Two out of 10’ – Warnock tears into Liverpool signing after Chelsea draw

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Stephen Warnock believes Liverpool’s two marquee attacking signings have badly underperformed this season, although the former defender still thinks there is hope for both Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz going forward.

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Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop on behalf of BetWright who provide Premier League Odds, the ex-Liverpool left-back delivered a brutal assessment of the pair after another frustrating team display in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

The criticism comes with Liverpool still fighting to secure Champions League football after a season which has seen both expensive arrivals struggle for consistency.

Warnock brutally rates Isak and Wirtz

Warnock was particularly harsh when discussing Isak’s first campaign at Anfield.

The Sweden international arrived from Newcastle in a £125m move but has managed just four goals in 22 appearances across all competitions.

The former Blackburn defender admitted: “Isak’s a two out of 10, isn’t he?”

Warnock then added: “He’s done nothing. He hasn’t contributed at all.”

However, the pundit also felt Liverpool must share responsibility for the striker’s difficult season.

“If you know you’re going for a player over the summer transfer window, get him in quickly. Don’t drag it out and allow him to train on his own, so he can’t then get up to speed properly.”

The 26-year-old’s injury problems and lack of rhythm have clearly played a role, with Virgil van Dijk recently insisting nobody inside the dressing room is worried about the forward long term.

Wirtz still showing flashes of brilliance

Warnock was slightly more forgiving regarding Florian Wirtz, even if he admitted the German has failed to justify his £116.5m fee so far.

The England international explained: “Florian Wirtz, I can’t make my mind up on.”

Warnock continued: “I think he’s technically one of the most gifted players we’ve seen, but at the moment he looks like a luxury player that Liverpool can’t afford to have.”

The German playmaker has contributed seven goals and eight assists in 47 appearances, although the former Red believes the issue is consistency rather than talent.

“He has spells in games for five or 10 minutes where you go: ‘Wow, there he is.’ Then he just disappears again.”

It feels like the best way both can improve their current form, is by combining well with each other – something Wirtz has recently commented on.

Importantly for Liverpool supporters, Warnock still believes there is far more to come from both players if the club recruit properly around them this summer.