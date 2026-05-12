Agents contacted: Fabrizio Romano breaks early morning Xabi Alonso to Premier League update

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso is more than open to a Premier League move, according to Fabrizio Romano.

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This tracks with recent reports around the Spanish head coach’s potential movement this summer, with Chelsea’s owners said to be prepared to hand him fresh powers.

The interest doesn’t seem to be concerning Liverpool’s decision-makers, with the club understood to be keen to stick by Arne Slot.

Xabi Alonso is open to Premier League return

Romano hopped onto X (fomerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning to confirm that the Blues are ‘aware of his availability’.

🚨 Xabi Alonso opens doors to Premier League move this summer after initial contacts with his agents. Chelsea have a shortlist with candidates for the job and aware of his availability, same for Andoni Iraola who wants to continue in Premier League. No decision made yet on club… pic.twitter.com/oxwbXhiMPA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2026

That’s particularly intriguing phrasing, given that reports elsewhere have insinuated that Chelsea are prepared to move heaven and earth to land Alonso’s signature.

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Mark Douglas over at the iPaper, for instance, reported that the struggling Premier League side was prepared to review the balance of power at the club. This would potentially see the ex-Real Madrid head coach handed greater say over key decisions, like transfers.

Liverpool are eerily quiet over Alonso move

The word coming out of Liverpool Football Club has been pretty consistent: Arne Slot is staying put.

While a host of mitigating factors have undoubtedly contributed to our struggles in 2025/26, this is troubling to say the least.

While in previously difficult campaigns under Jurgen Klopp, the Reds may not have always given the best account of themselves, you never quite got the sense that the fight had gone.

Coming up against Chelsea at the weekend, however, Slot’s men looked bereft of ideas, disjointed and gutless.

Liverpool’s stats Chelsea’s stats 48.4% possession 51.6% possession 0.51 xG 0.47 xG 8 shots 6 shots 3 shots on target 3 shots on target 24 touches inside the opposition box 22 touches inside the opposition box 103.35 (km) distance covered 104 (km) distance covered

* Liverpool and Chelsea’s match stats from their Premier League encounter in May (BBC Sport)

How are Liverpool – the club formerly managed by gegenpress maestro Jurgen Klopp – being outrun by Chelsea at home?

We could get on board with at least another season of Arne Slot if we could see that this Liverpool side was giving everything on the pitch.

But there are certain basics, which can’t be compromised on, that aren’t being supplied on a weekly basis.

And that’s unforgivable.