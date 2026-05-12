Fabrizio Romano confirms Premier League stance on Anthony Gordon transfer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Anthony Gordon will not be pursued by Barcelona in the summer, with the La Liga outfit considering him too expensive.

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Fabrizio Romano reports that the race is between Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and unnamed Premier League clubs.

Liverpool are understood to be keen admirers of the versatile forward.

Anthony Gordon: The race is between Bayern and the Premier League

Romano reports that the La Liga winners are looking at alternative targets for the wide positions this summer.

“The reality is that Barcelona have different kinds of targets and Anthony Gordon is going to be crazy expensive for Barca,” the renowned transfer news expert spoke on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“So this is not the kind of signing that Barca are looking for. And don’t forget, Bayern and Premier League clubs are on Anthony Gordon. Barca are also looking at alternative options for the winger position.”

Which should then open the door for Bayern and the likes of Liverpool, who have both been credited with interest in Gordon.

Liverpool, without question, could do with an option like the Englishman in their squad, given that Hugo Ekitike is set to be a long-term absentee owing to his recent injury.

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In that case, it makes little sense for the club to pursue another out-and-out central striker who’ll have to eventually compete with a fully fit Alexander Isak and his French teammate.

Alexander Isak saga will complicate Liverpool interest

As far as we’re concerned, we should consider Bayern Munich in the lead of the Anthony Gordon race as things currently stand.

We’ll have done ourselves no favours with the Alexander Isak saga last summer, and we highly doubt that things will have been quickly forgotten.

In which case, it may even suit the former Everton star anyway to pursue pastures new in continental Europe rather than risk a move not happening at all.

Liverpool, for their part, will have to be smart about this. Finding out the exact terms Newcastle would be prepared to accept from a comparatively more palatable club will be key.

How much will it cost Liverpool to sign Anthony Gordon this summer?

We know that Gordon’s going to set a suitor back in the region of £75m. While, on the face of it, that seems like an awful lot of money for someone who wouldn’t necessarily be a guaranteed starter, you can see where the minutes come in with some regularity.

Isak’s injury record isn’t fantastic to begin with, and Liverpool aren’t going to risk relying on the Swede week in week out.

Likewise, if we’re looking to bring in some young, exciting wingers like Yan Diomande (19) and Bradley Barcola (23), Anthony Gordon’s (25) experience is sure to come in handy.