“I don’t know…” – Joe Gomez casts uncertainty over Liverpool future with ‘honest answer’

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Joe Gomez has cast uncertainty over his future with Liverpool in admitting that he’s unsure whether or not he’ll still be at the club next season.

The Reds’ longest-serving current player had seemed close to the exit door last summer when Brighton, Crystal Palace and AC Milan had all shown an interest in him, but with just over a year remaining on his contract, it’s not unthinkable that he could depart in the coming months.

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The 28-year-old has made 31 appearances this season, but just 10 of those have been starts in the Premier League or Champions League, and he’s had a few brief spells out of action with minor injuries (Transfermarkt).

Gomez uncertain over his future

When quizzed about his future, Gomez claimed that he’s unsure what lays in store for him over the summer and seems prepared to let events take their course.

The Reds’ number 2 said (via Liverpool Echo): “I think anything can happen. I don’t know is the honest answer. I’ve only got a year left on my contract, so I don’t know.

“Whatever’s meant to be will be, but I’m so grateful to have had this time here at this club. I always will be grateful to have had 11 years at a place like this. All I can do is be thankful and we’ll see.”

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Gomez would be a sore loss for Liverpool if he goes this summer

Gomez mightn’t be the first name on the teamsheet every week, but his importance to the Liverpool squad shouldn’t be taken for granted.

The Reds are facing into a period in which they’re set to lose several long-serving leaders within the dressing room – Mo Salah and Andy Robertson are leaving at the end of this month, Alisson Becker has been linked with a summer exit, and Virgil van Dijk has only a year remaining on his contract.

The 28-year-old is the only other link to the Premier League-winning side of 2019/20 (barring a few fleeting runouts for Curtis Jones), and notwithstanding the experience he’s accrued from 272 games for LFC, his comments come at a time when Ibrahima Konate’s future remains very much up in the air.

What we can say for certain is that Gomez has served Liverpool tremendously over the past 11 years and absolutely deserves the right to leave on his own terms. If he were to seek a fresh challenge this summer, nobody would begrudge it to him.

His remarks about being grateful for his time at Anfield carry a hint of an impending goodbye, and his contract situation could sway FSG into accepting offers for him whilst they can still bank a fee, but we’d be thrilled if he does decide to give us at least one more season.