Journalist hints at mega injury boost for Liverpool ahead of Aston Villa clash

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in line for a significant injury boost prior to their match against Aston Villa on Friday night, according to one overseas journalist.

The Reds have been without Alisson Becker for the past two months due to a hamstring problem, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman deputising for our number 1 in the meantime.

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The 33-year-old had been targeting a comeback for the Manchester United game earlier this month, with that date proving to be overly ambitious, but it appears that he might finally be on the cusp of a return to action.

Alisson could return from injury in time for Aston Villa clash

Globo Esporte journalist Cahê Mota has claimed (via Sport Witness) that the Brazilian FA have information to suggest that Alisson will return to the Liverpool squad for the trip to Villa Park on Friday night

It’s mentioned that the Reds’ coaching staff might take a cautious approach if he isn’t 100% ready for that fixture, but there’s a firm belief that he’d definitely be fit to return for Brentford’s visit to Anfield on the final day of the season.

The same reporter confirmed via X that the 33-year-old has been included in the preliminary Brazil squad for the World Cup next month, which suggests that he’ll be fit enough to feature in the tournament.

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Alisson return on Friday would be massive for Liverpool

The Villa game being brought forward to Friday night reduces the recovery window for Alisson to return, but there are clear indications that his latest injury setback is almost behind him and we could see him on the pitch again before the campaign ends.

That’d be significant in the context of ongoing rumours linking him with a potential move to Juventus in the summer, with a growing fear that he could soon follow two other long-serving stalwarts in Mo Salah and Andy Robertson out the door.

While Mamardashvili has done a commendable job filling in for the Brazilian – the 25-year-old made a few vital saves in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea last weekend – our number 1 brings a presence and sense of security to the team which could be all-important in the race to secure a top-five finish.

There’s a lot riding on the match on Friday – a win would ensure Champions League qualification and allow us to relax on the final day; any other result could leave us requiring a result against Brentford to avoid the ignominy of missing out on the top five.

Liverpool have had more than their fair share of misfortune on the injury front in recent weeks, and indeed throughout the season, but thankfully it looks increasingly as thought Alisson could be back between the sticks at Villa Park, all going well.