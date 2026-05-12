Liverpool find out key Xabi Alonso hiring deadline – there’s still hope they can sign him

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Liverpool know they may have until the World Cup before Chelsea look to finalise a deal to sign Xabi Alonso as their next head coach.

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Ben Jacobs reports that ‘positive talks’ have taken place between the Blues’ hierarchy and the free agent. However, outgoing Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is also of interest in London.

Meanwhile, onlookers Liverpool are reportedly firm on their ongoing commitment to Arne Slot despite poor performances on the pitch.

Chelsea may bring in Xabi Alonso before the World Cup

Jacobs hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon to confirm that Chelsea are interested in Alonso’s services.

More on Xabi Alonso and Chelsea. Positive talks have taken place, while Andoni Iraola is another leading contender. Both managers with the same agency. Chelsea want to make an appointment before the World Cup.🔵https://t.co/IoO9Sllryt — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 12, 2026

It’s our understanding that the Spanish head coach would like to manage in the English top-flight.

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We’d venture a step forward to speculate that Liverpool would be his preferred destination this summer.

However, there is an alarming lack of discourse around the Reds and potential interest in their former midfielder. If anything, it has been made abundantly clear that Liverpool would rather keep hold of Arne Slot than make a change at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Why are Chelsea being more proactive than Liverpool?

The big concern for us here at Empire of the Kop is that Liverpool are at serious risk of regressing beyond the end of the campaign.

The football has been dire, boring, and we’ve been perfectly happy to play spiralling outfits back into form (see the 1-1 draw with Chelsea as a case in point).

Now, while we’re grateful for all that Slot has achieved at L4, it seems we’ve passed the point of no return. Fans at Anfield were booing the manager’s decision-making, and there were yet more early walkouts ahead of full-time.

So why aren’t Liverpool looking to be proactive to address a slump that looks in danger of leaking into the 2026/27 season?

Why are we seemingly allowing Chelsea to have a free run at Xabi Alonso – arguably the most attractive coaching solution available on the market – to commit to another season of Slot?

It all reeks of misguided loyalty to the man who helped deliver the 20th league title back to Anfield last term.

And it could backfire badly.