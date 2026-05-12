Liverpool forward has announced that he’s changing his international allegiance

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

One young player at Liverpool has announced a change of international allegiance, opting to follow in the footsteps of his father.

Reds academy gem Keyrol Figueroa – who’s yet to make his senior debut at Anfield but was on the bench for the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace this season – has represented the United States at several underage levels, capped seven times for the nation’s under-20 side (Transfermarkt).

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However, he won’t go on to play for the Stars and Stripes at senior level, having instead chosen to switch his international allegiance to Honduras, the country that his dad represented 181 times, playing in two World Cups.

Keyrol Figueroa switches to Honduras

On Monday evening, the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras (FFH) posted a video to X in which the Liverpool youngster announced his decision to play for his father’s home nation rather than the USA.

The footage shows the two Figueroa generations at Wigan’s Brick Community Stadium, where Maynor played for five years and was part of a triumphant FA Cup campaign in 2013, and Keyrol describes representing the Central American country as ‘the most beautiful thing’.

In sharing the news via X, Liverpool academy reporter Lewis Bower outlined that Honduras’ Director of Sport Francis Hernandez played a ‘pivotal role’ in persuading the 19-year-old to change his international allegiance.

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Will Figueroa make his senior Liverpool debut in the coming months?

It’s a massive decision for Figueroa – whose highlights this season include a hat-trick against Everton’s under-21s in October – but he clearly knows what his heart wants, and the pull of his father’s homeland has proven too strong to resist.

He’d previously said that he ‘wouldn’t be happy to be playing against’ the USA (Soccer America), yet that is now a distinct possibility with Honduras over the coming years in CONCACAF tournaments and World Cup qualifiers.

Los Catrachos didn’t make it to this summer’s global showcase in North America, but the Liverpool teenager still has more than enough time on his side to emulate his dad by playing in the World Cup finals.

In the meantime, Figueroa will be hoping for senior recognition at club level in the form of pre-season action or potentially domestic cup involvement for the Reds next term. It’s also possible that he could move out on loan in order to accrue some all-important first-team experience.

Having struck 12 goals in 15 matches in Premier League 2 this season, the 19-year-old is certainly a talent who’s just waiting to burst into life at senior level once he gets his opportunity.