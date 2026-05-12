Liverpool may get second chance at signing PL-proven defender after Sky reporter’s update

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool could potentially get a second chance at signing a defender who they wanted in January, according to the latest information from a reporter for Sky Sports.

Towards the end of the winter transfer window earlier this year, the Reds had been in talks over a prospective temporary move for Lutsharel Geertruida, who’s spent this season on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig.

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The 25-year-old ultimately remained at the Stadium of Light for the rest of the campaign, although his future now seems to be clouded in uncertainty as he prepares for a return to his parent club.

Leipzig already fielding transfer interest in Geertruida

On Tuesday morning, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on the Netherlands international, who’s understood to have already attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

The journalist outlined: ‘Lutsharel Geertruida will not stay at Sunderland beyond the summer. Sunderland will not trigger the €23m option to buy.

‘The 25 y/o will initially return to RB Leipzig, but a permanent departure is considered likely. Initial enquiries have already arrived, with interest from clubs across Europe’s top five leagues. Contract with RB valid until 2029.’

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Could Liverpool go back in for Geertruida this summer?

Plettenberg didn’t elaborate on which clubs had registered an interest in Geertruida, but if Liverpool would still be keen on bringing him in, now would seem to be the perfect opportunity to make their move amid the uncertainty over his immediate future.

The Dutchman will go back to Leipzig having proven that he can perform in the Premier League, making 26 top-flight appearances for Sunderland as they cruised towards mid-table serenity upon their return to the top tier and being praised by head coach Regis Le Bris for his display against Manchester United last weekend.

Similar to Joe Gomez, the 25-year-old is equally comfortable playing in the centre of defence or on the right (Transfermarkt), and the latter could be especially appreciated given the injury problems that Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley have had this season.

James Pearce recently called for Liverpool to sign a right-back this summer for that reason, and Plettenberg’s update would suggest that Geertruida might be available for a modest amount.

Perhaps FSG’s January interest has since diminished, but the door certainly seems to be open for an approach to Leipzig if the Merseysiders are still keen on bringing in the Netherlands defender.