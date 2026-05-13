Frimpong breaks silence on tough Liverpool campaign and injury frustration

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong insists Liverpool supporters have only seen a fraction of what he can offer after an injury-hit debut season at Anfield.

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The Dutch international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last summer with huge expectations after becoming one of Europe’s most exciting attacking wing-backs under Xabi Alonso, but recurring hamstring problems have disrupted almost the entire campaign.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Frimpong admitted frustration over how little he’s been able to contribute so far, while promising there is much more to come from him in a Liverpool shirt.

Frimpong believes Liverpool fans haven’t seen his best

The Netherlands defender said: “A lot more. A lot more. I feel like I can do a lot more.”

Frimpong then pointed directly towards the injuries that have prevented him from finding rhythm during his first season on Merseyside.

“Obviously I’ve been injured most of the season, but I believe in myself and I know what I can do. So, I know I can bring a lot more, 100%.”

There’s no doubt the 25-year-old has faced an incredibly difficult task replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, especially in a side that has looked completely disconnected for large periods this season.

Bolo Zenden recently explained that Frimpong is “more an attacker than a full-back”, while Jan Molby questioned whether his overall game is suited to the demands of Premier League football beyond his electric pace.

The former Bayer Leverkusen star has also struggled positionally at times, recently being used as a right winger while Curtis Jones filled in at right-back.

Frimpong opens up on injury frustration

Despite the difficult campaign, the Liverpool defender insists he remains optimistic about the future at Anfield.

“Of course I’m excited for the future. We’re at Liverpool, you know, we compete for things.”

The Dutchman added: “We have a great squad. Everyone’s good, you know. There’s competition everywhere.”

Frimpong also gave an honest insight into how difficult it has been watching from the sidelines while Liverpool’s season drifted away.

“It’s been really tough because as a footballer you don’t like to go to the stadium and watch it. You want to actually help the team.”

He continued: “When the team’s not winning, it’s like, ‘Oh, you want to go help,’ but you can’t because you’re injured.”

With a full pre-season and hopefully better fitness luck, next year already feels huge for Frimpong.