Frimpong makes emotional Salah and Robertson admission

(Pictures via The Anfield Wrap on YouTube)

Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on the impact Mo Salah and Andy Robertson have had on him during his first Liverpool season, with the Dutchman admitting it was a privilege to share a dressing room with two club legends before their departures this summer.

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The 25-year-old has endured a difficult debut campaign at Anfield because of injuries and inconsistent form, but despite the struggles, Frimpong has spoken warmly about the influence both senior players have had on him behind the scenes.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, the former Bayer Leverkusen defender reflected on the experience of playing alongside Salah and Robertson before both veterans leave the club next season.

Frimpong praises Liverpool legends

Frimpong said: “I’m really happy I was a part of them still being in Liverpool and obviously they’re leaving next season.”

The Netherlands international then singled out Robertson’s standing within the club.

“Robbo is such a legend in Liverpool. So is Mo.”

Playing alongside Salah in particular clearly left a huge impression on the Liverpool full-back.

“Mo, obviously playing alongside Mo, one of the best in football, so that was really nice for me to play with him.”

Those comments echo what Jurgen Klopp recently said about the Egyptian, when the former Liverpool manager described working with Salah as an “absolute honour”.

The scale of the departures cannot really be overstated either.

Opta recently pointed out that Salah, Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have combined for more than 1,500 Liverpool appearances, which is more than the rest of the current squad put together.

‘Liverpool standards’

Frimpong also explained how both experienced players helped younger members of the dressing room understand what Liverpool demands from its players.

“They talk about Liverpool standards, what Liverpool’s about, how amazing the fans are.”

The Dutch defender admitted the senior figures also made clear how demanding supporters can become during difficult moments.

“Obviously when times are hard, they’ll expect more from you, more from you, but they’re really loving and they’ll never give up on you.”

That feels especially relevant after the frustration seen around Anfield following the Chelsea draw, where supporters booed both at full-time and after Rio Ngumoha’s substitution.

For Frimpong, though, it’s clear Salah and Robertson helped him understand exactly what wearing a Liverpool shirt is supposed to mean, both on and off the pitch.