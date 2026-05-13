Frimpong sends strong message to Liverpool teammates over standards

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has delivered an honest assessment of Liverpool’s disappointing campaign, with the Dutchman admitting the standards at Anfield simply haven’t been met this season.

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The 25-year-old arrived from Bayer Leverkusen last summer with huge expectations after helping Xabi Alonso’s side dominate German football, but injuries and inconsistent form have made life difficult during his first year on Merseyside.

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, the Netherlands international made it clear that Liverpool players understand supporters expect far more than what they’ve seen in recent months.

Frimpong admits Liverpool standards have slipped

Frimpong said: “Liverpool’s a big club. We’re here for a reason. We’re not here to participate.”

The former Celtic defender then stressed every player has to contribute something meaningful if they want to survive at Anfield.

“If you play for Liverpool, that means you have to bring something for the team, not just to be there.”

That honesty will probably resonate with supporters after another frustrating display against Chelsea, where we once again lost control of a game after starting brightly.

The right-sided player also admitted the current campaign hasn’t reflected the level expected at Liverpool.

“Obviously this season I don’t think it’s a Liverpool standard for sure. We need to really compete for trophies.”

That pressure has only increased because of the impossible task facing anyone attempting to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bolo Zenden recently pointed out that Frimpong is “more an attacker than a full-back”, while Jan Molby questioned whether his qualities are suited to the physical demands of Premier League football.

Frimpong addresses Liverpool pressure

Despite criticism from pundits and supporters, the Dutch international insisted he always expected intense scrutiny playing for Liverpool.

“I expected the fans to be on you, it’s Liverpool. I expected obviously we need to win things.”

Frimpong also revealed the dressing room remains united despite the difficult season.

“When it’s highs, we all have fun. We all enjoy with each other. When it’s lows, we all go through it together. There’s no pointing fingers.”

The Liverpool defender ended with a positive update on the atmosphere around the training ground.

“The vibes are positive. We come in training, we’re smiling, we’re laughing. This is how it should be.”

After such a frustrating campaign, supporters will now hope those standards Frimpong spoke about finally return next season.