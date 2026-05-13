‘He wins you titles’ – Frimpong makes exciting claim about Liverpool teammate

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has delivered a hugely exciting verdict on Florian Wirtz that Liverpool supporters will desperately hope proves true after a frustrating season at Anfield.

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Both summer signings arrived from Bayer Leverkusen with massive expectations attached to them, but injuries, inconsistency and Liverpool’s wider struggles have made adapting to life under Arne Slot far more difficult than anticipated.

Despite that, Frimpong has made it clear he remains completely convinced by the quality Wirtz possesses and believes the Germany international will eventually show exactly why Liverpool invested so heavily in him.

Frimpong sends strong message about Florian Wirtz

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, the Dutchman backed his former Leverkusen teammate to silence any doubters once Liverpool rediscover their level.

“He’s an amazing player, you know, he wins you titles.”

The 25-year-old continued: “So yes, there’s a lot more coming from Flo, 100%. And there’s a lot more you will see.”

That confidence won’t surprise anyone who followed the pair in Germany.

Frimpong and Wirtz developed into one of the Bundesliga’s most dangerous combinations under Xabi Alonso and both were central figures in Bayer Leverkusen’s historic title-winning side.

Earlier this season, the Netherlands international also described the attacking midfielder as “my boy”, while Wirtz admitted the duo regularly spoke in the dressing room about how exciting it would be to join Liverpool together.

Liverpool still waiting to see best of Frimpong and Wirtz

There’s little doubt both players have struggled at different points this campaign.

The former Celtic defender has been hit repeatedly by injuries, while the German playmaker has often drifted in and out of matches despite flashes of elite quality.

Liverpool’s wider tactical issues haven’t helped either, particularly during recent performances against Chelsea and Manchester United where the side looked passive both on and off the ball.

Even so, Frimpong’s comments suggest belief inside the dressing room remains extremely strong.

Given the understanding already built between the pair at Leverkusen, Liverpool fans will hope a full pre-season under Slot finally allows both signings to properly explode next year.

After such a difficult campaign, supporters will cling to any signs that the foundations for a much brighter future are still there.