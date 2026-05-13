Jamie Carragher lands new football role in surprise announcement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has built one of the strongest media careers in football since retiring from Liverpool, but we’ve not seen him involved formally at club level.

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That has now changed, with the Bootle-born former defender taking up an advisory role at Marine.

For a man so closely connected to the city, it feels fitting that his next step in football comes with a community club on his doorstep.

Carragher joins Marine as advisor

🤝 Marine Football Club is proud to announce that Jamie Carragher, @Carra23, will be supporting the club in an advisory capacity. Read more at https://t.co/75tZdvwZ7b#WeAreMarine pic.twitter.com/H9J7oAJSo4 — Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) May 13, 2026

Marine confirmed via the club’s official website that Carragher will support them in an advisory capacity as they continue an ambitious period of growth.

The Crosby club stated: “Marine Football Club is proud to announce that Jamie Carragher will be supporting the club in an advisory capacity.”

Their CEO James Leary then said: “This is a brilliant moment for Marine Football Club.

“Jamie is someone who genuinely cares about football and the local community, and he’s followed closely what we’ve been building here over the last few years.

“His experience and relationships will be a huge help to the club as we continue moving Marine forward over the coming years.”

Carragher’s playing career hardly needs explaining to Liverpool supporters, with the Scouser making 737 appearances for us, winning the Champions League in 2005 and becoming one of the defining Anfield voices of his generation.

Since retiring in 2013, the 48-year-old has chosen punditry over coaching or management, so this Marine role is an interesting step even if it’s not a traditional dugout position.

Marine move shows Carragher’s local connection

Carragher said: “Marine is a proper community football club with good people involved and a clear vision for where it wants to go.

“I’ve enjoyed watching the progress the club has made over recent years and I’m pleased to be able to support the club in an advisory capacity going forward.”

This isn’t the first time there has been a Liverpool connection with Marine, as Carragher supported the club before their famous FA Cup tie with Tottenham and the Reds also helped them access Spurs footage before that game.

Marine now have plans for a new stadium, with a full planning application expected to be submitted to Sefton Council by September.

For Carragher, it’s a chance to use his contacts, profile and knowledge to support a local side with genuine momentum.