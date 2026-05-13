Jeremie Frimpong names one Anfield night that felt ‘really magical’ for Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has opened up on the incredible Anfield atmosphere during Liverpool’s unforgettable Champions League win over Galatasaray, describing the night as “really magical” because of the supporters inside the stadium.

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The Dutch international has endured a frustrating first season at Liverpool due to repeated injury setbacks, but one of the standout moments of the campaign came during our stunning 4-0 victory over the Turkish side in March.

That night saw Arne Slot’s side overturn a first-leg deficit in style, with Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz and Ryan Gravenberch all playing key roles in one of the best performances of the season.

Frimpong loved Anfield atmosphere against Galatasaray

Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, the former Bayer Leverkusen wing-back admitted the atmosphere generated by the Liverpool crowd played a huge role in driving the team forward throughout the game.

“That feeling was really magical because the fans brought the energy.”

The Netherlands international continued: “They gave us energy and on the pitch you seen everyone just run for the whole 90 minutes.”

Those comments perfectly summed up what Anfield can still become when Liverpool are aggressive, front-footed and emotionally connected with the supporters.

Recent weeks have seen frustration grow among sections of the fanbase after passive displays against Chelsea and Manchester United, with boos heard at full-time following the draw against Calum McFarlane’s side.

Liverpool still searching for consistency under Slot

That Galatasaray performance now feels even more significant because it showed the version of Slot’s Liverpool supporters desperately want to see more often.

We overwhelmed the Turkish champions with intensity, pressing and constant attacking intent throughout the night.

Frimpong added: “That match you knew there were going to be goals because just how we were playing, how the fans were.”

The 25-year-old finished: “It was a magical night.”

Given the criticism Frimpong has received this season from figures like Jan Molby and Bolo Zenden, moments like that remain important reminders of why Liverpool signed him in the first place.

The former Celtic man still has plenty to prove defensively, but nights like Galatasaray showed how dangerous Slot’s side can become when the atmosphere, aggression and attacking football all click together at Anfield.