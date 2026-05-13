Liverpool told to trust ready-made Salah replacement at Anfield over new signing

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Slot’s decision to take Rio Ngumoha off against Chelsea may have been explained by a muscle concern, but the reaction from Anfield still told its own story.

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Liverpool fans clearly wanted to see more of the 17-year-old, and that says plenty about how quickly he has earned trust during a difficult season.

As we prepare for life after Mo Salah, the biggest question is whether we need a major signing, or whether one of our own can grow into the role.

Bacary Sagna backs Rio Ngumoha for Liverpool role

Speaking in an interview with Oddschecker, Bacary Sagna dismissed the idea that Michael Olise should be viewed as the perfect Salah replacement and instead pointed to Ngumoha.

The former Arsenal and Manchester City defender said: “If I had to choose someone to replace Salah at Liverpool, I would not buy someone special.

“I would give my confidence to Rio Ngumoha, and I would start him regularly.

“I think he’s ready to play regular games and to finally start his career.

“I think that’s probably why I think Liverpool are not scared to let Mohammed Salah go, because they know they have in Rio someone special, and he’s been proving he’s a great player.”

That is a huge show of faith in a teenager who only joined from Chelsea in September 2024, yet it also reflects what many Liverpool supporters have started to feel.

Ngumoha is still raw, and there will be games where the England youth international drifts in and out, but his confidence, ball-carrying and willingness to take responsibility make him one of the more exciting parts of our future.

Liverpool must protect Ngumoha’s pathway

Slot explained after the Chelsea draw that many supporters disagreed with the substitution, saying: “I knew this would be the reaction because he is such a good player.”

Stephen Warnock had a slightly different view, admitting: “I get the Ngumoha substitution,” before adding that the youngster hadn’t really affected the game enough.

Both things can be true, because Rio doesn’t need to be treated as untouchable, but we also shouldn’t block his pathway with a signing who leaves him watching from the bench every week.

Liverpool probably still need another young, hungry or versatile forward to help replace Salah’s output, but Sagna’s point is a fair one.

Ngumoha has shown enough to deserve confidence, and our next recruitment decision must make room for his progression rather than suffocate it.