‘Get it done yesterday’ – Liverpool urged to act quickly in transfer chase for ‘unique’ winger

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been urged to move quickly if they want to sign one of the most sought-after wingers in Europe.

Merseyside scouts have been keeping watch on Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche in recent months, and reports from L’Equipe this week have credited the Reds with an interest in the 24-year-old, who it’s claimed will ‘almost certainly’ depart the Ligue 1 club this summer.

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The winger is in contention to be named in the France squad for the upcoming World Cup, which is due to be announced today, and LFC have been advised to act before the tournament starts if they want to sign him.

Liverpool urged to act quickly if they want to sign Akliouche

Speaking about Akliouche on talkSPORT, European football expert Andy Brassell said: “I think to have a right-sided lefty with good form now, and huge upside feels a very Liverpool signing, and it feels the sort of signing that Liverpool should be making.

“The only thing I would say is get it over the line before the World Cup, because he’ll be in that World Cup squad because he’s played his way into it over the past four or five months.

“If he has a few good cameos for France, Monaco will whack the price up, it’s fair to say, and also there’s competition for him as well,” with Brassell duly citing interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

He concluded: “If I was in Liverpool’s position, get it done…get it done yesterday!”

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Akliouche would be a tremendous asset for Liverpool

Akliouche’s star has risen during a season which has seen him plunder seven goals and 11 assists for Monaco, with three goal contributions in his last four matches (Transfermarkt), and his head coach Sebastien Pocognoli has described him as a ‘unique and modern player’ (asmonaco.com).

A scouting report for Total Football Analysis detailed his ‘courage to receive between lines under pressure’, his ability to adapt comfortably to different tactical setups, and his diligent work out of possession to complement his artistry on the ball.

The 24-year-old is primarily a right-sided winger but can also play as a number 10 or at centre-forward (Transfermarkt), which means he could step into the huge void that Mo Salah’s departure will create, whilst also offering Arne Slot an option in several other positions if Liverpool succeed in signing him.

It’s touch-and-go whether or not Akliouche will make the final cut for the World Cup squad, given the abundance of attacking riches at Didier Deschamps’ disposal, but he’s been consistently selected for France over the past few months.

Les Bleus will also have one significant attacking void to fill due to Hugo Ekitike’s devastating injury, but if FSG act quickly enough, there may be a chance of that duo lining up alongside each other at Anfield next season.